Ricochet Interested In A Tag Team Run With Jeff Hardy

It appears that Ricochet is interested in having a tag team run with WWE legend, Jeff Hardy, expressing his desire on Twitter.

It seems it isn’t just Riddle that is hoping to work with the tag team expert at the moment. Jeff had been working with Riddle recently on WWE, pairing together as the Hardy Bros, but Hardy might have a new tag team partner for the future.

On WWE’s Main Event this week, Hardy teamed up with Ricochet to take on Elias and Jaxson Ryker, bringing together two of the best highflying wrestlers of all time.

After the match, Ricochet tweeted about how people can say what they like about WWE’s Main Event, but if he gets to work with Jeff Hardy, it’s cool with him.

Say what you all want about #MainEvent but if I get to tag with @JEFFHARDYBRAND and do my own version of “Poetry In Motion” with him!? It’s cool with me! https://t.co/vFRXpJgWN7 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) January 29, 2021

Ricochet then went on to tweet Hardy, suggesting that they team up and go for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, currently being held by The Hurt Business.