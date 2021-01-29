WWE
Ricochet Interested In A Tag Team Run With Jeff Hardy
It appears that Ricochet is interested in having a tag team run with WWE legend, Jeff Hardy, expressing his desire on Twitter.
It seems it isn’t just Riddle that is hoping to work with the tag team expert at the moment. Jeff had been working with Riddle recently on WWE, pairing together as the Hardy Bros, but Hardy might have a new tag team partner for the future.
On WWE’s Main Event this week, Hardy teamed up with Ricochet to take on Elias and Jaxson Ryker, bringing together two of the best highflying wrestlers of all time.
After the match, Ricochet tweeted about how people can say what they like about WWE’s Main Event, but if he gets to work with Jeff Hardy, it’s cool with him.
Say what you all want about #MainEvent but if I get to tag with @JEFFHARDYBRAND and do my own version of “Poetry In Motion” with him!? It’s cool with me! https://t.co/vFRXpJgWN7
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) January 29, 2021
Ricochet then went on to tweet Hardy, suggesting that they team up and go for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, currently being held by The Hurt Business.
Hey @JEFFHARDYBRAND maybe WE should go after those Tag Titles!? 🤘🏽🤘🏽
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) January 29, 2021
Pretty Deadly Become The Number One Contenders For The NXT UK Tag Team Titles
This week saw a number one contender’s fatal-four-way elimination match take place on WWE NXT UK, and it was Pretty Deadly who won.
The terrific main event saw Pretty Deadly face The Hunt, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, and South Wales Subculture, and they managed to outlast everyone to win. However, there was a distraction from Eddie Dennis, who had been barred from ringside to help.
They will now go on to challenge Gallus for the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships at a future date.
Charlotte Flair Discusses Whether WWE Needs Ronda Rousey
The Queen, Charlotte Flair has given her thoughts on whether WWE’s women’s division needs Ronda Rousey to be part of it.
Rousey hasn’t been seen in WWE since WWE WrestleMania 35, where she lost her WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the triple threat main event (which featured Flair) to Becky Lynch.
Of course, with the WWE Royal Rumble around the corner, the rumors and speculation regarding surprise returns are high, and Ronda’s name has come up plenty of times.
When speaking with Vincente Beltran, Charlotte Flair gave her thoughts on whether not WWE needs her right now.
“Need is a very strong word. Do I think Ronda adds to the division? One-hundred percent, but ‘need?’ No,” Charlotte said. “We have an incredible list of already established stars and ones that are on the rise. So need is a strong word, but do I think she brings a lot to the table? One-hundred percent.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble – Who Are The Favorites To Win?
The WWE Royal Rumble is taking place this weekend, marking the first WWE PPV of the year. But who are the favorites to win?
In what is one of WWE’s most important PPVs of the year, the Road To WrestleMania will officially begin as two wrestlers earn title shots at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.
Bet Online has provided us with the latest betting odds heading into the show this Sunday, giving a clear indication as to who the favorites are for each match, as you can see below:
Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler -200 (1/2)
Asuka & Charlottle Flair +150 (3/2)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg
Drew McIntyre -300 (1/3)
Goldberg +200 (2/1)
Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns -1500 (1/15)
Kevin Owens +600 (6/1)
Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
Daniel Bryan 1/1
Edge 5/2
Brock Lesnar 6/1
Keith Lee 7/1
Big E 9/1
Drew McIntyre 10/1
Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1
The Rock 10/1
Goldberg 12/1
Roman Reigns 12/1
AJ Styles 14/1
Bray Wyatt 14/1
Seth Rollins 14/1
Jey Uso 16/1
CM Punk 18/1
Braun Strowman 20/1
Cesaro 20/1
Sheamus 22/1
Adam Cole 25/1
John Cena 25/1
Kevin Owens 25/1
Matt Riddle 25/1
Aleister Black 33/1
Andrade 33/1
Bobby Lashley 33/1
Finn Balor 33/1
Karrion Kross 33/1
Lars Sullivan 33/1
Otis 33/1
Baron Corbin 40/1
Buddy Murphy 40/1
Kofi Kingston 40/1
Mustafa Ali 40/1
Randy Orton 40/1
Samoa Joe 40/1
Apollo Crews 50/1
Conor McGregor 50/1
Jeff Hardy 50/1
Johnny Gargano 50/1
Ricochet 50/1
The Miz 50/1
Tommasso Ciampa 50/1
Tyson Fury 50/1
Walter 50/1
Xavier Woods 50/1
Angel Garza 66/1
Dominik Mysterio 66/1
Elias 66/1
Pete Dunne 66/1
Rey Mysterio 66/1
Christian 80/1
The Undertaker 80/1
Triple H 80/1
Kane 100/1
Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1
Shane McMahon 125/1
Vince McMahon 250/1
Women’s Royal Rumble Winner
Bianca Belair 3/2
Alexa Bliss 3/1
Charlotte Flair 4/1
Rhea Ripley 11/2
Ronda Rousey 7/1
Bayley 8/1
Becky Lynch 8/1
Sonya Deville 10/1
Shayna Baszler 14/1
Nia Jax 20/1
Paige 20/1
Asuka 25/1
Carmella 25/1
Io Shirai 25/1
Lacey Evans 25/1
Lana 25/1
Mandy Rose 25/1
Peyton Royce 25/1
Sasha Banks 25/1
Trish Stratus 25/1
Eva Marie 33/1
Liv Morgan 33/1
Nikki Cross 33/1
Ruby Riott 33/1
Toni Storm 33/1
Candice LeRae 40/1
Naomi 40/1
Natalya 40/1
Dakota Kai 50/1
Dana Brooke 50/1
Ember Moon 50/1
Mia Yim 50/1
Tegan Nox 50/1
Billy Kay 66/1
Chelsea Green 66/1
Mercedes Martinez 66/1
Sarah Logan 66/1
Tamina 66/1
Piper Niven 80/1
Kelly Kelly 100/1
Lita 100/1
Stephanie McMahon 150/1
