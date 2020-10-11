Riddick Moss Reveals He Is Dealing With A Torn ACL In Recent Months

Riddick Moss has impressed in recent months on Raw Underground, and he revealed he did it all with a torn ACL.

Riddick Moss has been impressive with his performances and is currently undefeated as part of Shane McMahon’s new idea. However, he has been injured throughout that, warning everyone that his current comeback is one everyone will want to see.

