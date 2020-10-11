Riddick Moss Reveals He Is Dealing With A Torn ACL In Recent Months

Riddick Moss has impressed in recent months on Raw Underground, and he revealed he did it all with a torn ACL.
Riddick Moss has been impressive with his performances and is currently undefeated as part of Shane McMahon’s new idea. However, he has been injured throughout that, warning everyone that his current comeback is one everyone will want to see.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CF9-TYZje-0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
“Over the past 2 months, Riddick Moss has gone undefeated in both #RawUnderground and the #WWEThunderdome, showing elite power, speed, agility, and explosion. While training, I’ve squatted 500, deadlifted 600, and broad jumped over 10’.
I have done all of this with a torn ACL.
When you have such high expectations for yourself, it’s hard to exceed them. But damn… even I was impressed with Riddy Mo on this one. 100% real talk, I don’t know of anyone else who could’ve done all of this. I am everything I’ve said I am – best athlete in the industry, Baddest MoFo on the Show, and a true Outlier. It speaks to my unmatched training, world-class athleticism, and extraordinary toughness. In other words, it’s a testament to the Riddick Regimen. And if you didn’t already believe in the Regimen, just wait til you see THIS comeback.”