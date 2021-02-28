Riddle Discusses The Differences Between WWE NXT & The Main Roster

It’s that time again as we Break It Down, taking a look at the past week of wrestling analyzing the major shows, and seeing what worked and what fell short. With The Road To WrestleMania and a major AEW PPV on the horizon, there was certainly a lot going on this week in wrestling.

Each show throughout the week had its positives, with some great in-ring content taking place throughout, in what was arguably the strongest week across the board so far in 2021. But, which show stood out amongst the pack?

6. IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling was a really strong show this week, and the fact that it takes the bottom slot is only a sign of how good everything else was. Throughout the show, there was some great quality of matches, with the main event between Jake Something and Moose being the strongest of the lot in what was a really hard-hitting encounter.

The continued work with the Knockouts tag team division was good, as was the X-Division six-man tag team match, which was as frantic and fast-paced as expected. However, the show just didn’t have quite as much excitement as in recent weeks, which has benefited from AEW stars and big moments taking place.

The opening bout was okay, but nothing overly special, which was the same situation for the tag team bout between The Good Brothers and XXXL, meanwhile the work with Hernandez just didn’t quite connect.

5. WWE NXT UK

WWE NXT UK had a decent show this week, which has been the case on a regular basis this year. The show opened up with a solid women’s match between Nina Samuels and Xia Brookside, which continued their storyline nicely, with Xia switching things up nicely by picking up the victory.

The show had a lot of filler in the middle of the show though, which stopped it from really kicking on and being a brilliant show. However, William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews looked very impressive within his debut against Tyler Bate, in what was a competitive match.

However, the main event was absolutely fantastic, with the NXT Tag Team Championship match being fantastic. Both teams pushed each other to their absolute best with a brilliant back and forth bout that was incredibly competitive.

4. WWE Raw

This was a very strong episode of WWE Raw in comparison to what the show has provided throughout the year. The show was really pushed towards WWE WrestleMania and the fact that every segment had a purpose really helped make the show flow nicely.

The work with Bobby Lashley throughout the night was fantastic, clearly putting the entire focus onto him as a talent, which was brilliant. His main event battle with Braun Strowman was a fun main event, and closed the show well, setting up a big match for the next week.

The show had some strong matches throughout with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus putting together a great back and forth while AJ Styles and Ricochet worked well together. WWE Raw was a big step up, and hopefully, the show continues that way.

3. WWE SmackDown

This was another well-put-together show from start to finish, and the build was great for Daniel Bryan. His opening promo with Roman Reigns was great and then he continued to be pushed throughout with segments with Edge and a brilliant match against Jey Uso.

However, the rest of the show was really exciting as well. The build with Seth Rollins and Cesaro continues to be well done, and hopefully, this leads to a fantastic singles match. The continued push of Otis and Gable is welcomed and something fresh for the roster.

Tamina looked strong once again, which is something fresh for the women’s division, however, the tag team match between The Street Profits and Corbin and Zayn was very weak. But overall, it was another strong showing for the blue brand.

2. WWE NXT

WWE NXT put together a fantastic show this week from start to finish. The in-ring product was brilliant throughout the show, especially with Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross. The two men had a brilliant street fight with Santos Escobar really getting to thrive in this match.

The build-up of The Way has been well done, and even though the match against Dexter Lumis wasn’t great, it built their story nicely as they head to therapy. Cameron Grimes’ storyline was great with the Ted DiBiase storyline being great comedy.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain had a really enjoyable match with Grizzled Young Veterans and the build of Tyler Rust being well done too. The finish of the show was brilliant too, building Adam Cole having turned on the entire group now, which was fantastic.

1. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite did a fantastic job this week of putting together an amazing episode this week which really sold the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV. That’s what a good show does, and this was fantastic at doing so, especially with the work for Sting and Darby Allin, with their segment being excellent.

The opening match served its purpose as well, with Jon Moxley looking dominant, which was a lot of fun. AEW also added some real story between the Inner Circle and Young Bucks by having them attack The Young Bucks’ father, which put some real heat in.

The main event between Lance Archer and Rey Fenix wrapped up the show perfectly as well with a really hard-hitting match that brought the show to an end, with what was a fantastic episode overall.

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 16

IMPACT Wrestling- 29

WWE NXT- 35

AEW Dynamite- 39

WWE NXT UK- 22

WWE SmackDown- 23