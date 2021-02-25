Riddle Reflects On His First Meeting With Vince McMahon

Ric Flair conducted a very emotional interview with WrestlingInc.com recently, discussing his relationship with the McMahon family.

The Nature Boy admitted that he is no longer close to the rest of the Four Horseman, but he spoke about the closeness of his relationship with the McMahon family. He admitted that they’ve had ups and downs, but he shared a touching story about a gift Triple H gave him after Reid’s death.

“I’ve moved on. Trust me, I’ve had words with Hunter, and I’ve had words with Stephanie,” Ric said. “I’ve argued with them, and we’ve had tough times too. I was drinking a lot, and Steph and I had a bad argument. I said something terrible, but they’ve forgiven me and so has Hunter, and Vince has never left my side ever since the day I met him. And they couldn’t have done more for my son. “I can remember after we buried Reid, I put one of my Hall of Fame rings on Reid. At NXT one time, Hunter said, ‘I need to talk to you,’ and I maybe thought I had done something wrong. And he called me into his office, and he had a duplicate ring with Reid’s name engraved on it. That’s someone who cares. I spent half the time with Hunter than I did with those guys (the Horsemen).”

Ric Flair then went on to claim that his relationship with the McMahon family is ‘golden.’

“It’s golden. It always has been, but I don’t give it enough attention,” Ric admitted. “Stephanie, before I was getting divorced, she was there. She knew I was dying with Reid. Years ago in her 20s just supporting me and Hunter’s always been there, and Shawn’s been there.”

Flair then went on to talk about his 30 For 30 and how he called out both Shawn Michaels and Jim Ross for their comments in the documentary. However, he has revealed that they’ve patched things up since, even though he hurt JR’s feelings.