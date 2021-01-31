Riddle Responds To Goldberg Claiming The WWE Roster Needs Thicker Skin

The online rivalry between Riddle and Goldberg has continued this week, with the WWE Raw Superstar responding to Goldberg’s recent comments.

The WWE Hall Of Famer took the time to speak about the current WWE roster recently on WWE’s After The Bell, where he made it clear that the current roster needs to get thicker skin.

This comes not long after The Undertaker also gave similar comments about the current crop of talent, claiming that WWE isn’t tough enough. However, Riddle has responded to the recent news on Twitter, particularly Goldberg’s, stating that he has very thin skin.

He went on to say he wasn’t going to reveal the reasons why, but he needs to stop crying, going on to wish Goldberg luck at the WWE Royal Rumble.