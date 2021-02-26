United States Champion, Riddle has revealed that the Rated-R Superstar, Edge is one of his dream matches in WWE.

Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble and since then he has mainly been involved in matches with Randy Orton. However, he did get to tangle with Riddle inside the Rumble match this year, but Riddle named Edge as a dream match during an interview with Vicente Beltrán (transcribed by Vi Be & Wrestling)

“Edge is one of my dream matches. I mentioned him already in my dream scenario for a Tag Match. He is so good and brings presence. It’s the same with Randy Orton. Randy is so good, so big, so athletic, and such a household name. He is a dream match like AJ Styles, especially with this new giant, he is a dream match. So if you can be in a program with them or get in a rivalry with them certainly is career-making,” said Riddle.

Riddle’s relationship with WWE legends is also something he spoke about. He has been known to have issues with both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, but Riddle started that despite what people think, he doesn’t have heat with all the legends.