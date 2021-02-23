Riddle Reveals Who He Thinks Will Be The Next Big Thing In Wrestling

Riddle recently revealed who he believes will end up being “the next big thing” in professional wrestling.

The new United States Champion spoke with ViBe & Wrestling, where he claimed that the future of wrestling could be Parker Boudreaux, adding that he wants to get a match with him.

“It seems more realistic to get a match with Parker,” Riddle said. “I’ve seen Parker, talked to Parker and the conversation it went a lot better that it did with Brock. Parker is like a young kid. He is hungry, he wants to sink his teeth into this and he is making the right moves in the sense that he is presenting himself to the world properly. He seems hungry, he seems like he is trying to learn as fast as he can so he can be a part of the show as soon as he can. If you are hungry and you can bring something different to the table, you are going to be somebody in this sport. “I think he brings all that so you never know, only time will tell, but right now I think that this Parker guy, this Boudreaux guy, I don’t know if that’s the name he’s going to stick with. I think he called himself ‘The Destroyer of Gods.’ I don’t know if that’s gonna make it and pass the writing team, you never knows. The guy looks phenomenal. He has a great gift and only time will tell, but I think he is going to be ‘The Next Big Thing.’”

Riddle also had high praise for two new members of the WWE NXT roster, MSK, claiming that the Dusty Cup winners are “awesome.”