Riddle Reveals Who He Thinks Will Be The Next Big Thing In Wrestling
Riddle recently revealed who he believes will end up being “the next big thing” in professional wrestling.
The new United States Champion spoke with ViBe & Wrestling, where he claimed that the future of wrestling could be Parker Boudreaux, adding that he wants to get a match with him.
“It seems more realistic to get a match with Parker,” Riddle said. “I’ve seen Parker, talked to Parker and the conversation it went a lot better that it did with Brock. Parker is like a young kid. He is hungry, he wants to sink his teeth into this and he is making the right moves in the sense that he is presenting himself to the world properly. He seems hungry, he seems like he is trying to learn as fast as he can so he can be a part of the show as soon as he can. If you are hungry and you can bring something different to the table, you are going to be somebody in this sport.
“I think he brings all that so you never know, only time will tell, but right now I think that this Parker guy, this Boudreaux guy, I don’t know if that’s the name he’s going to stick with. I think he called himself ‘The Destroyer of Gods.’ I don’t know if that’s gonna make it and pass the writing team, you never knows. The guy looks phenomenal. He has a great gift and only time will tell, but I think he is going to be ‘The Next Big Thing.’”
Riddle also had high praise for two new members of the WWE NXT roster, MSK, claiming that the Dusty Cup winners are “awesome.”
“MSK, they are awesome. I know those guys, I wrestle them in the past and they are hard workers, they get it, they are entertaining,” Riddle said. “I mean did you see those guys eating pop corn the other day? They are very charismatic. They don’t care what you think about them and they delivered. Honestly I felt bad for Grizzle Young Vets because they got to the finals again and they didn’t win.
“But what a great start for MSK, winning the Dusty Cup on their first time in the tournament. I am happy for them. They are a couple of good bros.”
Mick Foley Urges WWE To “Strap That Rocket” To Rhea Ripley
WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley, has urged WWE to “strap that rocket” to Rhea Ripley when she debuts on the main roster.
This week on WWE Raw it was confirmed that the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion will be joining the red brand in the near future, and there is already a buzz amongst fans and those in the industry about her appearing.
Mick Foley is one of those, and he has urged WWE to not mess around with her or make her suffer 50/50 booking. Instead, Foley wants to see the rocket strapped to her, telling WWE to see how far she can fly.
It's vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing @RheaRipley_WWE
PLEASE don't allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate.
Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly. https://t.co/3lFg147YJ7
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2021
Kurt Angle Reflects On His Retirement Match, Putting Over Corbin & Thoughts On Lars Sullivan
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke in detail about his retirement from wrestling.
Angle spoke in detail about how he wanted his final match to be with John Cena, admitted the two men spoke about it backstage that day at WrestleMania.
“I never reached out to John,” Angle explained. “I decided to go to Vince and talk to him about it, when I had the meeting with him I’m not even sure he even contacted John. I wasn’t expecting John to be at WrestleMania so I went to Vince a good month and a half before WrestleMania to tell him ‘I want John Cena at WrestleMania, I want it to be my retirement match. I’d love to wrestle John because I started out his career and I wanted him to end mine.’ I was hoping that he would put me in that match but it just didn’t happen.”
“That’s what made me go crazy was he’s the Thuganomics Cena and I’m the Olympic hero, this would’ve been perfect,” Angle said. “I didn’t think he was going to do a throwback and ironically he did. I saw him at WrestleMania, I gave him a big hug and told him I wanted him to be his match. He said I know, it just couldn’t happen. I didn’t ask him why, maybe Cena didn’t want to wrestle at WrestleMania. Maybe that’s the reason it didn’t occur, I don’t know.”
Angle instead worked with Baron Corbin, and while he admitted that he wasn’t pleased with his performance, he did have praise for Corbin.
“He was great, very professional, very kind, respectful,” Angle said. “He was cool with doing whatever I wanted to do. He didn’t care if I kicked his ass the whole match and he snuck a victory, he was just happy to be in the ring with me. I thought that was really cool. I like the kid a lot, I was glad to do the honours for him. He’s very likeable, he’s a good kid. Very smart and knows the business.
“I was relieved it was over,” Angle said. “I was a bit sad, felt a little guilty about being relieved. I never felt that way about a match before, I always did my best and I was very hard on myself all the time. This time I was very easy on myself. As long as you get through it alive you’ll be fine. My mindset before that was I don’t care if I died, as long as I have a great match. I felt guilty about that, I got a little emotional with the crowd.
PROGRESS Wrestling Releases Statement Regarding The Status Of Paul Robinson
PROGRESS Wrestling has released an official statement this week regarding the status of Paul Robinson following its return.
The British independent company made its return this past Saturday with the PROGRESS Chapter 104 event, which was the first show for the company since February 23, 2020 due to the pandemic and the Speaking Out movement.
Following the movement, which was mainly focused on the British wrestling scene, PROGRESS has taken a variety of steps to clean up the company.
Despite that, Paul Robinson, who is the reigning PROGRESS Proteus Championship, did work the return event on Saturday. He was one of many wrestlers named as part of the Speaking Out movement last year, but he did work the event backstage as an agent.
Following a lot of questions about it from fans, the company has released the following statement:
It was always our intent to name talent competing on each card, so that those who wish to watch can make a judgement for themselves. When a talent is working in a non-performing capacity, we require their permission to name them publically.
Paul Robinson has agreed that we can state that he was working as an agent on Chapter 104-108. Paul Robinson would have been an in ring competitor on this card, which changed only with conflicts of availability, and would have meant him being announced in the originally planned card.
To reiterate our statement from 20th February, all talent were aware who would be working backstage on the show, and no issues were raised. We are happy that everyone working on that show has passed all of our vetting procedures.
We ask if anyone has information about any of our talent or crew please get in contact via [email protected] and we will act on the information accordingly.
Thank you for all those who watched Chapter 104, we are looking forward to Chapter 105 this weekend.
All The Best
Team PROGRESS
PROGRESS will be holding the Chapter 105 event this Saturday on the WWE Network, and as the statement confirms, Paul Robinson did work the event in a backstage capacity.
