Riddle Wants A Fight Pit Match Against Bobby Lashley

Riddle has taken to social media to request to have the first-ever Fight Pit match on the main roster against Bobby Lashley.

Riddle won a gauntlet match against The Hurt Business on WWE Raw this week in order to become the number one contender for the United States Championship, and he wants that match inside WWE’s newest stipulation, the FightPit.

So far, the Fight Pit match has been exclusive to WWE NXT, with two matches taking place, both of which have been won by Timothy Thatcher. However, Riddle was involved in the first-ever Fight Pit bout, in what was his final WWE NXT appearance.

Hey @tripleh, who do I have to call so I can beat up @fightbobby in the #FightPit for the #USTitle? pic.twitter.com/vTY2KZg8PV — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 27, 2021

Bobby Lashley did respond to his rival, mocking him for his last Fight Pit match, asking if he wants another nap, alluding to his defeat against Thatcher.

Damian Priest also took the time to respond to Riddle, making it clear that the match is a WWE NXT exclusive, telling Riddle to fight inside the Punjabi Prison instead.