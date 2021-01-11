The storyline between Riddle and Bobby Lashley looks to continue as the King Of Bros has made it clear he wants a United States Title match.

Riddle competed against Lashley on the first WWE Raw of 2021 last week, and the former WWE NXT Superstar actually picked up the victory. However, it didn’t come without controversy as Riddle actually tapped out to the Hurt Lock earlier in the match, which was missed by the official.

Riddle took to social media at the weekend, celebrating his victory as he made it clear that he wants a shot at Lashley’s United States Championship. However, the champion isn’t ready to hand out opportunities anytime soon.

The Hurt Business star responded to Riddle, making it clear that he wants to face him, but he doesn’t want to defend his title as Lashley claims that Riddle hasn’t earned that.

Enough of this BS@The305MVP I wanna whoop his ass in some way. He hasn’t earned a title shot, but I want to dish out some HURT #WWERaw @WWE https://t.co/d2AhbRKK4M — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 11, 2021

As of writing, there has been no match between the two men announced for WWE Raw tonight, although that could easily change between now and the show taking place.