WWE
Riddle Wants A United States Championship Match; Bobby Lashley Responds
The storyline between Riddle and Bobby Lashley looks to continue as the King Of Bros has made it clear he wants a United States Title match.
Riddle competed against Lashley on the first WWE Raw of 2021 last week, and the former WWE NXT Superstar actually picked up the victory. However, it didn’t come without controversy as Riddle actually tapped out to the Hurt Lock earlier in the match, which was missed by the official.
Riddle took to social media at the weekend, celebrating his victory as he made it clear that he wants a shot at Lashley’s United States Championship. However, the champion isn’t ready to hand out opportunities anytime soon.
The Hurt Business star responded to Riddle, making it clear that he wants to face him, but he doesn’t want to defend his title as Lashley claims that Riddle hasn’t earned that.
Enough of this BS@The305MVP I wanna whoop his ass in some way. He hasn’t earned a title shot, but I want to dish out some HURT #WWERaw @WWE https://t.co/d2AhbRKK4M
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 11, 2021
As of writing, there has been no match between the two men announced for WWE Raw tonight, although that could easily change between now and the show taking place.
WWE
Tonight’s WWE Raw Preview (1/11): Drew McIntyre Battles The Viper, Rumble Build Continues
Tonight’s WWE Raw will see the build towards WWE Royal Rumble continue as Drew McIntyre faces a former rival. At the moment, there is only one match announced for the show, but there are plenty of possibilities heading into the WWE Royal Rumble.
– Drew McIntyre Faces A Former Rival
The WWE Champion will be in action tonight on WWE Raw in a non-title match, and he will be facing someone he is very familiar with, Randy Orton.
– Royal Rumble build
The build-up to the WWE Royal Rumble matches will continue tonight with more names likely being confirmed for the annual matches.
– Who’s Next?
While Goldberg isn’t confirmed to make an appearance tonight, there is a good chance that the WWE Hall Of Famer could turn up, as WWE looks to continue the storyline with Drew McIntyre which began on Legends Night.
WWE
Paul Heyman Comments On A Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Paul Heyman has responded to a post on social media regarding him potentially being put into the WWE Hall Of Fame.
While it is inevitable that Heyman will one day receive that honor, he made it clear when responding on social media that he has no interest in being inducted anytime soon.
The reason for that is because Heyman believes the current run he’s on with Roman Reigns will be Hall Of Fame worthy within itself, and that is something that has only just got started.
. @battleonair @WWE @WWEUniverse @WWEonFOX
While I appreciate your kind (and very accurate) words, the #HallOfFame can wait.
This tenure with @WWERomanReigns, all by itself, will be a #HOF run, and we're just getting started. https://t.co/5b5k8sFo6O
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 10, 2021
WWE
Tyson Kidd Discusses If Cesaro Could Be World Champion & His Dream Retirement Scenario
Tyson Kidd recently spoke with The Angle Podcast where he talked about Cesaro possibly being a World Champion amongst other topics.
Kidd, who now works behind the scenes as a WWE Producer, spoke about his current role within the company, noting that he produces most of the women’s matches on the main roster right now.
“Most of the women’s matches currently on the main roster [I producer],” Kidd said. “Sasha and Carmella. Sasha and Bayley. Nattie and Bayley. Nattie and Bianca. I’m so proud of them and it’s so fun for me to be a part of that. Also a lot of Nia and Lana stuff, which I’ve been very proud of. I think Lana’s surprised a lot of people. She’s proven to a lot of people that she’s been right all along.”
Kidd is working behind the scenes after suffering a career-ending injury, and he spoke about what this dream retirement scenario would be if he was able to do so.
“I did think about it being in a Royal Rumble where I could kind of control things in that environment where I’d be very low risk, but there’s still a risk there,” Kidd said. “That was in my head how to write the last wrestling chapter in my life.
“In terms of an actual match, would it be me vs. Cesaro or me vs. Harry or me, Cesaro, and Harry in a match against The New Day?” Kidd said. “Right as I got hurt, I saw Jason Jordan and Chad Gable started hitting their strides and I thought of what great matches we could have. I think Gable is so good.”
Speaking of Cesaro, Kidd also discussed his former tag team partner and whether or not he has what it takes to be a World Champion in WWE during his career.
“I can’t see why not,” Kidd said. “I have to be the biggest Cesaro fan. I said before as a talent and I say it a lot as a producer, but next Monday could be your Monday. You could show up next Monday and that Monday could be the beginning of what turns into you being the guy. But if you don’t show up on that Monday the opportunity doesn’t happen.
“For example, I wanted to wrestle Trent Baretta and I believe I was scheduled to face JTG or something. I asked Jamie Noble if it was possible. Then he texted me 20 minutes later saying hey things totally changed so now you’re wrestling Jack Swagger and qualify for Money In The Bank. That was my Tuesday. You never know when it’s going to be your Tuesday. Point is, this guy is so talented. If you were to tell me in a year from now that Cesaro is world champion, I’d say, ‘No kidding! That doesn’t shock me.’ So the answer is yes and he should be. Sometimes it’s better to wait. Kofi-mania is not Kofi-mania if he wins the title in his first 2 years on the main roster.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)
Tonight’s WWE Raw Preview (1/11): Drew McIntyre Battles The Viper, Rumble Build Continues
Paul Heyman Comments On A Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Tyson Kidd Discusses If Cesaro Could Be World Champion & His Dream Retirement Scenario
Triple H Reveals He Is Vince McMahon’s “In Case Of An Emergency Guy”
Cody Rhodes Reflects On Creating The Dog Collar Match With Brodie Lee
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Wasn’t Part Of WWE Raw Legends Night
-
WWE2 days ago
New WWE Smackdown Match Gives Shinsuke Nakamura Opportunity For Revenge
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Results (1/9): Super X Cup Tournament, Jordynne Grace vs Jazz, ‘I Quit’ Match
-
Ring of Honor22 hours ago
Ring Of Honor Re-Signs Multiple Wrestlers
-
WWE24 hours ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #1)
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE India Officially Announces First Ever ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Files For Several New Trademarks Including Leon Ruff
-
WWE1 day ago
Billie Kay Gives Her Thoughts On Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans Teaming Up