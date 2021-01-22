Ridge Holland Reveals Why He Started Wrestling & Talks Coming Up With His Name

WWE NXT Superstar, Ridge Holland recently spoke with SportsJOE.co.uk where he revealed how he made the transition into wrestling.

Holland previously had a very successful career as a rugby league player in England, but he always had a passion for wrestling. He revealed that an injury actually led to the end of his rugby career, with a tweet from William Regal playing a key role.

“I’ve always been a fan, from a young boy. Stone Cold Steve Austin, he was my guy. I had the blue jeans, the Stone Cold t-shirt, I was dropping everybody with a stunner when I was like 10-years-old, there were beds broken in my house. So, I’d always been a fan, but then being from a working-class town, my dad played rugby so he pushed me in that direction. Fortunately, I was good enough to make a living, but I tore my quad playing for Salford and they let me go while I was on my honeymoon. So I was like, okay, I was laying in be in Cancun and I toyed with the idea of starting looking at wrestling schools before, but it had always been shut down by the boys. Obviously, it’s quite a taboo subject when you’re around the lads. And I saw a tweet from William Regal saying, “Anybody who’s looking to get into professional wrestling needs to look up the coaching services of Marty Jones.” Now, Marty Jones used to wrestle in the World Of Sports days, seven-time Mid-Heavyweight Champion. So, I shot him an email, laying in my bed in Cancun, he emailed me straight back and two days later, I was at my first wrestling practice. Two days later, straight in the ring.”

Ridge Holland also spoke about how he came up with his name, admitting that WWE actually combined elements of two names that he suggested.

“There was a process of giving 10-20 names and they just matched up the first name of one name that I chose, and the last name of another and Triple H went, “I like them.” He’s the boss, so I said, “Well, if you like it, so do I.” So that’s how that came about. It’s not the most Yorkshire name, but we will make it work.”

Ridge Holland was building some huge momentum for himself in 2020 and was actually the man responsible for attacking Adam Cole, with Holland initially set to be part of Pat McAfee’s group.

However, during a match with Oney Lorcan in October 2020, Holland fractured his left ankle and dislocated his kneecap, as well as rupturing his patella in his right knee. Holland has been out injured since that point and was expected to be out for six-nine months.

