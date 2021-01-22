WWE
Ridge Holland Reveals Why He Started Wrestling & Talks Coming Up With His Name
WWE NXT Superstar, Ridge Holland recently spoke with SportsJOE.co.uk where he revealed how he made the transition into wrestling.
Holland previously had a very successful career as a rugby league player in England, but he always had a passion for wrestling. He revealed that an injury actually led to the end of his rugby career, with a tweet from William Regal playing a key role.
“I’ve always been a fan, from a young boy. Stone Cold Steve Austin, he was my guy. I had the blue jeans, the Stone Cold t-shirt, I was dropping everybody with a stunner when I was like 10-years-old, there were beds broken in my house. So, I’d always been a fan, but then being from a working-class town, my dad played rugby so he pushed me in that direction. Fortunately, I was good enough to make a living, but I tore my quad playing for Salford and they let me go while I was on my honeymoon. So I was like, okay, I was laying in be in Cancun and I toyed with the idea of starting looking at wrestling schools before, but it had always been shut down by the boys. Obviously, it’s quite a taboo subject when you’re around the lads. And I saw a tweet from William Regal saying, “Anybody who’s looking to get into professional wrestling needs to look up the coaching services of Marty Jones.” Now, Marty Jones used to wrestle in the World Of Sports days, seven-time Mid-Heavyweight Champion. So, I shot him an email, laying in my bed in Cancun, he emailed me straight back and two days later, I was at my first wrestling practice. Two days later, straight in the ring.”
Ridge Holland also spoke about how he came up with his name, admitting that WWE actually combined elements of two names that he suggested.
“There was a process of giving 10-20 names and they just matched up the first name of one name that I chose, and the last name of another and Triple H went, “I like them.” He’s the boss, so I said, “Well, if you like it, so do I.” So that’s how that came about. It’s not the most Yorkshire name, but we will make it work.”
Ridge Holland was building some huge momentum for himself in 2020 and was actually the man responsible for attacking Adam Cole, with Holland initially set to be part of Pat McAfee’s group.
However, during a match with Oney Lorcan in October 2020, Holland fractured his left ankle and dislocated his kneecap, as well as rupturing his patella in his right knee. Holland has been out injured since that point and was expected to be out for six-nine months.
Big E Believes WWE Will Look At Part-Time Talent To Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Big E has claimed that WWE will look to part-time talent to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania, before its full-time stars.
Big E recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about possibly getting the chance to work against Roman Reigns this year at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.
However, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion believes that would only happen if WWE wasn’t able to find a ‘big name’ to compete against Roman.
“You know (sic) how it is,” admitted Big E [h/t/ 411Mania]. “They’re going to go through a list of part-timers — big names and big money guys who work once a year. They’re gonna go through that list and if they can’t get all those guys booked for that Roman spot for WrestleMania, then it’s kind of like, ‘Now who do we look to who works here on a weekly basis who has actually been grinding and now maybe we give them an opportunity [laughing]?”
Alundra Blayze Reveals Her Interest In Having One More Match
It appears that WWE Hall Of Famer, Alundra Blayze isn’t done in the ring just yet, as she has made it clear she wants one more match.
WWE tweeted out asking who fans want to see as a surprise entrant into the upcoming Royal Rumble matches, and Alundra Blayze responded, making it clear she wants to wrestle again.
Blayze commented that she would like to have a retirement match, stating that she’s not getting any younger.
Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger 🙄😂 https://t.co/TQIR3bqlb0
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 22, 2021
Roman Reigns Confirms A New Theme Song Is In The Works
The current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has revealed that work is currently taking place on a new theme song for him.
Reigns spoke with Bleacher Report and revealed that music is in the works, which will be the final piece of his Shield days coming to an end.
“We’re working on it,” Reigns said of a new theme song. “It’s not easy because I’m not going to… With this character, it has to be the right vibe. We can’t just hire a rapper and check out this guitar riff. It can’t be some rock music. The Shield music, I wasn’t even really into it back in the day; but over the years, it just started working. You get so used to it that I just time my pace to it. But yeah, it takes some time and it has to be right.
“In order to move away from something you’ve had for so long and is so recognizable like the music that I have now, it’s got to be perfect. It’s taking some time, but we’re definitely working on it, so please be patient.”
One change that Roman has already made is adding a submission finisher to his arsenal. Roman has begun using the Guillotine at different points since his return, and he admitted he’s been wanting to use the move for years.
“I’ve been wanting to use that for years,” Reigns said of the guillotine. “No one’s to blame, it’s just the process of the creative. It’s like, ‘What if I just pulled out a submission?’ I’ve been saying that for years. Everybody knows the Spear. The producers that I work with all the way up to the head man said, ‘I think the finish would be better with a Spear.’
“That’s great because for years we built that spear up and up. Even today, we’ve manipulated it over the past few months, but nobody’s going to say, ‘I can’t believe he lost to that spear.’ If he won with that spear, they’d be like, ‘Yep, he won with the spear. It’s all good.’”
