Ridge Holland Set To Make His WWE NXT Debut Next Week

During WWE NXT this week the company aired a teasing vignette about Ridge Holland who will now be making his debut for the brand next week.

The Yorkshireman is a former professional Rugby player and has appeared in NXT UK but he is now going to be transitioning to the WWE NXT roster starting from next week.

Holland will be getting a major debut match as well as he is set to compete in the next North American Championship ladder match qualifier. Holland will have the chance to earn a spot at WWE NXT Takeover: XXX as he competes against Oney Lorcan and Damian Priest next week.

"#WWENXT, this is your warning @RidgeWWE is coming for the North American Championship." pic.twitter.com/VT6yZ8oJQr — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 30, 2020

Both Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis are already qualified for the upcoming ladder match.