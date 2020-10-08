Ridge Holland Suffers Injury On This Week’s WWE NXT

Unfortunately, Ride Holland appeared to suffer a serious injury on WWE NXT this week after catching Oney Lorcan outside of the ring.

The Yorkshireman has impressed recently and been a big part of WWE NXT’s storylines, but he appeared to seriously injure his leg this week.

The moment came after he defeated Danny Burch and then had a massive pull-apart brawl with Oney Lorcan. The two men couldn’t be contained and as Lorcan leapt over the top rope to the outside for a crossbody, Ridge appeared to damage his leg on impact.

The ‘X’ was thrown up by the WWE officials straight away and after the commercial break, he was seen on a stretcher being taken to the back. Holland did give a thumbs-up as he was being carted out, and his current status is unclear.

https://twitter.com/nomorewords97/status/1314027055227514881?s=20

This adds to the list of recent injuries that WWE NXT’s roster has suffered with Karrion Kross, Finn Balor, and Tegan Nox all currently sidelined with various injuries.