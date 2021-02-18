Riho Advances In AEW Women’s Eliminator, Two US Matches Set To Air On YouTube

Riho made her long-awaited return to AEW Dynamite with a win over Serena Deeb on Wednesday. As a result, Riho will now advance in the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator to face Thunder Rosa in the US semi-finals.

AEW confirmed that the remaining US first-round matches, Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose and Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker, will air exclusively on YouTube this Monday, February 22.

All four first-round matches on the Japanese side of the bracket aired on YouTube this past Monday with Yuka Sakazaki, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, and Aja Kong advancing.

The winner of the women’s Eliminator is expected to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Revolution on Sunday, March 7.