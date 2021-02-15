Ring of Honor
Ring Of Honor Announces 19th Anniversary Pay-Per-View
Ring of Honor has set a date for their 19th anniversary pay-per-view.
The show is set to run a total of four hours on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view, and will take place on Friday, March 26 just two weeks before WrestleMania 37 weekend. The first hour of the broadcast will air for free on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube and FITE.
It was not announced where the event will take place, but it is unlikely that fans will be in attendance. Ring of Honor was one of the last promotions to return to action in 2020, and have maintained strict regulations, production “bubbles” for all talent, and closed-set television tapings.
Read the official announcement on ROHWrestling.com.
The first ever Ring of Honor event took place in February 2002 at the Murphy Recreation Center in Philadelphia, PA. The main event featured a triple threat match wherein Low Ki defeated Christopher Daniels and the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.
Jay Lethal Claims Re-Signing With ROH Was “One Of The Easiest Decisions” Of His Life
Jay Lethal recently opted to re-sign with Ring Of Honor and he spoke about how it was an easy choice for him.
Lethal spoke with the Battleground Podcast, where he admitted that choosing to stay with the company is one of the easiest decisions of his life.
“To me, one of the easiest decisions of my life. You know, I’m a big proponent of loyalty. If you treat me well, then I will treat you well in return and I think there’s something to be said for not just going to the highest bidder. For instance, my former employer IMPACT Wrestling, I still think to this day if they had not ever let me go then I would be there. They gave me the greatest night of my life, one of them wrestling my idol Ric Flair. I would’ve spent my career there, but unfortunately that didn’t happen and Ring of Honor has treated me so well, they’ve made me the face of their company. They put two belts on me at one time. I don’t have a negative thing to say about them. So yeah, no, it was a very easy decision for me.”
Lethal also spoke about working alongside his current tag team partner, Jonathan Gresham, claiming it will be sad if they stop working together.
“Well, I can’t tell ya. There’s no way fully [to] describe it to you but I am living my best life teaming with [Jonathan] Gresham. I think he’s extremely talented. He’ll tell you that he’s learning so much from me but it’s actually the other way around. He’s one of the greatest in-ring technicians that I’ve ever come across. I’m getting to work with him which is amazing, and I just love going to work everyday, especially when I get to work with guys like Gresham. When we won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships, I don’t know if you remember this but I was fresh off a broken arm. So, if you go back and watch that match, not to give too much behind the curtain, but if you go back and watch that match, a lot of it is done by Jonathan Gresham. He was so good in wanting to protect me and make sure that I was okay and oh man, he’s a tremendous guy in and out of the ring. I couldn’t say enough good things about Jonathan Gresham.
“The day that Gresham and I are no longer working together will be one of the saddest days of my life, and that’s just me being honest. I’m dead serious.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Ring Of Honor Re-Signs Former Tag Team & Television Champion Kenny King
Kenny King will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, as Ring of Honor has officially announced that the La Faccion Ingobernable member has signed a new contract with the promotion.
King is a two-time ROH World Television Champion and a former ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Rhett Titus. Outside of a three-year run in IMPACT Wrestling where he added two X-Division Championship runs to his resume, he has been with Ring of Honor since 2007.
Ring of Honor has locked down more than a dozen members of their roster in recent weeks. Below is a list of names that have re-signed since the annual Final Battle pay-per-view in December.
- Kenny King
- ROH World Champion RUSH
- ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee
- Bestia del Ring
- ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal
- ROH World Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham
- Beer City Bruiser
- Brawler Milones
- Tracy Williams
- Sumie Sakai
- Brian Johnson
- Bateman
- Amy Rose
- Bandido
- Sledge
- Mark Haskins
RUSH, Dragon Lee & Bestia Del Ring Re-Sign With Ring Of Honor
Contract season continues.
Ring of Honor has officially confirmed that three members of La Faccion Ingobernable have signed new contracts with the promotion, including ROH World Champion RUSH and ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee.
Their father, 27-year lucha libre veteran La Bestia del Ring, has also signed a deal and will continue to make appearances for Ring of Honor going forward.
RUSH was one of the original founders of Los Ingobernables in CMLL, alongside La Mascara and La Sombra, who is now Andrade in WWE. Tetsuya Naito later became a member of the faction and took it back to NJPW to form Los Ingobernables de Japon.
In 2019, RUSH and Bestia reunited with La Mascara in AAA. With CMLL owning the rights to the Los Ingobernables name, the new group was called La Faccion Ingobernable. Soon after they made their way to the U.S. via Ring of Honor, adding Kenny King into the mix.
