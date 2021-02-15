Jay Lethal recently opted to re-sign with Ring Of Honor and he spoke about how it was an easy choice for him.

Lethal spoke with the Battleground Podcast, where he admitted that choosing to stay with the company is one of the easiest decisions of his life.

“To me, one of the easiest decisions of my life. You know, I’m a big proponent of loyalty. If you treat me well, then I will treat you well in return and I think there’s something to be said for not just going to the highest bidder. For instance, my former employer IMPACT Wrestling, I still think to this day if they had not ever let me go then I would be there. They gave me the greatest night of my life, one of them wrestling my idol Ric Flair. I would’ve spent my career there, but unfortunately that didn’t happen and Ring of Honor has treated me so well, they’ve made me the face of their company. They put two belts on me at one time. I don’t have a negative thing to say about them. So yeah, no, it was a very easy decision for me.”

Lethal also spoke about working alongside his current tag team partner, Jonathan Gresham, claiming it will be sad if they stop working together.