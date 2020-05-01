Ring Of Honor Cancels All Events In June

Ring of Honor has cancelled all scheduled events in the month of June, extending its precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes two Texas live events in Dallas and San Antonio, and the annual Best in the World pay-per-view in Baltimore.

ROH was among the first promotions to shut down in the face of the ongoing spread of Coronavirus, starting with the cancellation of Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend, as well as a tournament to decide the fate of the returning ROH Pure Championship, and the 2020 War of the Worlds tour with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.