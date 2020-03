ROH Cancels Supercard Of Honor, Pure Title Tournament, NJPW Tour & More

Ring of Honor has issued the following statement:

Pursuant to the latest updates regarding Covid-19, known as the Coronavirus, and in strong consideration of the government’s mandate limiting large gatherings for the next 8 weeks, we are CANCELLING all ROH LIVE events through May 31st, 2020. We appreciate your understanding through these difficult times as we come together as a planet to do our part in slowing and helping stop the spread of this virus.

We encourage all fans to avoid large crowds, practice social distancing, and adhere to the continuously updated guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tickets purchased for all events will be refunded at the earliest possibility. In most cases, refunds should appear within 3-7 business days, but please allow for potential delays due to volume at our ticketing partners and possible delays in processing at various banks. As the pandemic progresses, ROH will continue to provide timely updates related to live touring plans.

For existing HonorClub members, we thank you for your loyalty and we know you subscribed so you can watch ROH events LIVE as they happen. Don’t worry, we got you covered! Starting April 1st, we will extend your current term automatically by a period of 90 days to cover the months of March, April, and May! Please continue to enjoy all of the existing VOD content, new VOD content from our historical library that will be added very soon, and of course the discounts on your favorite ROH merchandise at ROHProShop.com.