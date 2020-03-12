Ring Of Honor Cancels Weekend Events Including 18th Anniversary PPV

Ring of Honor has cancelled this weekend’s events at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, including the promotion’s 18th Anniversary pay-per-view headlined by a trio of championship matches. Below is the official statement:

Dear ROH Family,

After much consideration and consultation with local officials regarding COVID-19, ROH has decided to cancel this weekend’s 18th Anniversary (Friday, March 13th) and Past vs Present (Saturday, March 14th) shows at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

This extremely difficult decision was made in conjunction with the most recent developments surrounding COVID-19, known as the Coronavirus.

While the marquee “18th Anniversary” and the very special “Past v Present” events were ready to show the world why Ring of Honor is truly the “Best Professional Wrestling on the Planet,” the safety and health of our fans, talents and staff are always our utmost priority.

Additional Information will be provided as soon as possible regarding refunds and potential rescheduling of the events that were set to transpire this weekend.

Once again, thank you for understanding and we truly appreciate your continued patronage and support.