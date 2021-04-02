Connect with us

Ring of Honor

Ring Of Honor Celebrating 500th Episode With Three-Hour Streaming Special

2 hours ago

Ring Of Honor

Ring of Honor will celebrate its 500th episode next month by looking back on some of the greatest matches in the television show’s long-running history.

A three-hour block of content will air on the promotion’s 24/7 streaming channel ROH Best On The Planet on Thursday, April 15 starting at 6:00 PM ET. The first two hours will feature 10 classic matches leading into an advanced showing of the 500th episode itself.


Matches for the two-hour kickoff show celebration include the very first ROH television main event ever between The World’s Greatest Tag Team and the Kings of Wrestling, Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli (aka Cesaro).

Plus Jay Lethal vs. Matt Hardy, a Steel Cage Warfare match between S.C.U.M. and Team ROH, and a triple threat tag team match between the Young Bucks, the Kingdom and reDragon (aka The Undisputed Era).

The 500th episode will still air in its usual weekend TV spot on Sinclair affiliates around the country, in addition to the Monday night broadcast on FITE. The main event will be announced this Saturday, but we already know that Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Pure Championship against The Foundation stablemate and good friend Jay Lethal.

ROH Best On The Planet can be streamed 24/7 on the STIRR and PLEX apps.

AEW

Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series

3 days ago

Mar 30, 2021

WWE Rumors & Wrestling News

Schedule effective Monday, April 12, 2021.

MONDAY

AEW Dark: Elevation
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube


ROH Wrestling TV
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network

TUESDAY

NWA Powerrr
Time: 6:05 PM ET
Watch: FITE

AEW Dark
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube

WWE NXT
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

WEDNESDAY

Limitless “The Road”
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

MLW Fusion
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube

AEW Dynamite
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT

THURSDAY

WWE NXT UK
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

IMPACT Wrestling
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS and Twitch
*as of April 8, 2021

FRIDAY

WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX

WWE 205 Live
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

NJPW STRONG
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: NJPW World

SUNDAY

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

Ring of Honor

ROH News: Identify Of Cinematic Match Mystery Man, Mexisquad Split, Silas Young Betrayal & More

6 days ago

Mar 27, 2021

ring of honor

We’ve got some big updates coming out of Friday night’s ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, including the identify of the cinematic match mystery man, a betrayal, and a faction potentially calling it quits.

Who Was The Mystery Man?

The Unsanctioned Match between long-time rivals Matt Taven and Vincent ended up being a cinematic match filmed at the building “where it all started” between them — 31 Franklin St. in Fall River, MA. There was a wrestling ring setup inside and they fought all over the building. At one point Taven did an elbow drop down a flight of stairs, which was awesome.


The final spot saw both men teetering on the outside of the second floor balcony, trading shots way up in the air. An unidentified large man then pushed them both off the balcony, plumittting something like 20 feet through a table on the floor. The man then returned to carry off an unconscious Vincent at the end.

For those who have asked, the mystery individual was Bill Carr, a former CZW Tag Team Champion and one half of Team Tremendous alongside his partner, Dan Barry.

Mexisquad Calling It Quits?

Ring of Honor might be splitting up the Mexisquad (Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus). The trio lost to Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery in an ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship match during the free hour one pre-show.

They were clearly frustrated but agreed to face each other in an impromptu triple threat match on the PPV main card in order to work out their issues. Bandido won the match with a Dragonrana and the 24 Plex, but Flamita shoved him twice and walked out on the group afterwards.

La Faccion Fails Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee lost both his titles without actually being at the show. Members of La Faccion Ingobernable were forced to fill in for him, resulting in Kenny King losing the ROH World Television Championship to Tracy Williams. King and Bestia del Ring also lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to Williams and Rhett Titus of The Foundation.

The faction now controls three of the promotion’s top titles, with Jonathan Gresham as ROH Pure Champion. Jay Lethal had the opportunity to make it a clean sweep in the main event, but came up just short to ROH World Champion RUSH.

Speaking of LFI, there was another big change in the faction during Friday night’s PPV. Amy Rose is very clearly no longer with the group after being speared to hell and back by Bestia del Ring after the boys lost the world tag team titles. Kenny King set her up for the spot, and they made it clear Rose’s services as a manager are no longer required.

Silas Young Betrays Josh Woods

Josh Woods’ former mentor Silas Young returned to ROH TV a few weeks back, lecturing Woods about losing a match to Dalton Castle and coming up short in last year’s Pure Championship tournament. The grizzled veteran suggested that they begin teaming together again so that he can continue bestowing his knowledge on the 2017 Top Prospect winner.

Woods faced Dalton Castle in a rematch on Friday night and was seconds away from putting his opponent away when Silas instructed his protege to use a steel chair. When he refused, Silas hit Woods with the chair for disobeying him, allowing Castle to sneak out another victory.

Ring of Honor

Homicide & Chris Dickinson Crash ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, New Faction Formed

7 days ago

Mar 26, 2021

A powerful new collective crashed Ring of Honor’s 19th anniversary celebration on Friday night, laying waste to both of the company’s most dominant factions.

Rush successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Jay Lethal in the pay-per-view’s main event, prompting a post-match brawl between La Faccion Ingobernable and The Foundation. The two groups warred throughout the night, with Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus taking two of LFI’s championships in the process.


It briefly appeared that the show would go off the air with Rush and his squad once again standing tall, but a returning Brody King surprised everyone, claiming to be back in much greater numbers.

King has been absent from Ring of Honor since Rush’s father La Bestia del Ring debuted at Final Battle in December, screwing the challenger out of the ROH World Championship.

King’s new faction is made up of some certified badasses. First up is Tony Deppen, best known for his work in CZW and GCW. His bookings exploded in 2019 and he was likely on track to have an even better 2020 before the pandemic.

Perhaps the most interesting and shocking name joining the new group is former ROH World Champion and true Ring of Honor original, Homicide. Add to that the 400-day EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and Catch Point star, the “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson, and that’s one hell of a lineup for a new faction.

Dickinson has also been competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling over the last few months on their U.S. show NJPW STRONG. He is set to compete in the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament starting next Friday night.

