Ring Of Honor Issues Statement On Allegations Against Its Wrestlers

Ring of Honor has released the following statement:
“At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place where they feel safe and respected.
We take these matters extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to this type of behavior.
Ring of Honor has launched an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contracted wrestlers. We will update you on our investigation once it concludes.”
The company did not specifically mention the #SpeakingOut social media movement or clarify what kind of “behavior” they have a zero tolerance policy for.
Ring of Honor star and new head booker Marty Scurll came under fire this week after a woman claimed he sexually abused her when she was just 16-years-old and allegedly very intoxicated. Scurll has insisted that the encounter was consensual in multiple statements.
