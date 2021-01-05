Ring of Honor
Ring Of Honor Mutually Agrees To Part Ways With Marty Scurll
Ring Of Honor has today announced that the company has mutually agreed to part ways with Marty Scurll, effective immediately.
During the Speaking Out movement in 2020, Marty Scurll was one of the names brought up, with the Englishman being accused of sexual assault in 2015. At the time, Scurll posted two statements regarding the situation, and Ring Of Honor announced in June that it would be investing all claims made against anyone on its roster, including Scurll.
Scurll’s statement at the time read as follows:
In 2015 after a wrestling event in the UK, I had a brief consensual sexual encounter with a woman. In that moment, at a bar, in those circumstances, I had no cause to question her age.
I don’t say any of this lightly or to seek absolution for my ignorance. Although I did not become aware of her age until after the encounter, the reality of the age disparity is not lost on me. I understand that although our encounter was technically legal in the UK, my lack of good judgement that evening has disappointed many fans.
This week, the woman I’m reference bravely shared her stories of abuse she experienced while attending wrestling events during that time period. My name has been included in one of the recollections she has shared. I can only speak to what I know to be true and my own actions.
It is my understanding that this woman continuously supported our sport through her attendance at events, seminars, and training sessions, and as an industry, we failed her. I cannot begin to understand the difficulty she must be experiencing, and in that spirit I ask that you please continue to respect her privacy.
My immediate priority is to seek forgiveness for unknowingly contributing to a culture that for too long has promulgated ego over humanity and hurt many along the way. For those of us with a voice that can reach beyond our own doorsteps, it is our shared responsibility to be better and do more.
The system must change to protect the most vulnerable and provide an ecosystem where female fans and athletes can engage and participate safely. The time is now. As a person who has been identified as part of the problem, I am unreservedly committing to be part of the solution. In the very short term, I am looking to work within the industry to create better security protocols at events to provide a safe environment for all fans.
Words are no longer enough, action is needed.
Since that point the company hasn’t given an official statement regarding its investigation, however, today the company has cut ties with Marty Scurll, who re-signed with ROH last year.
Scurll had been named the lead booker for the promotion when he re-signed, however, he was removed from the roster page back in October, and Delirious reportedly took charge of creative duties when ROH returned to production in the summer following a break due to COVID-19.
There has been no official statement from Scurll at this time, but Ring Of Honor did put out an official message confirming the news on its social media, as you can see below:
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 4, 2021
Ring of Honor
New Creative Pitch Could See Big Changes For Ring Of Honor Singles Divisions
Ring of Honor Wrestling may be working on some new ways to freshen up their product heading into the New Year.
According to a report from Fightful.com, originally run on their Fightful Select service, one idea that has been pitched would see more emphasis placed on the company’s different singles “divisions”.
Prior to matches, there would be a focus on whether the competitors involved were fighting towards the ROH Pure Championship, the ROH World TV Championship or the ROH World Championship.
Those competing in the Pure division would of course have to follow the title’s unique set of no-nonsense stipulations. We saw this applied recently in ROH’s first Pure tag team match. Those competing in the TV title division would have more strict time limits applied to their matches.
Fightful noted that this idea has “gained traction” and if it were to be implemented, there would likely be some kind of ranking system for each of the divisions.
Source: Fightful Select
Ring of Honor
Mike Bennett Suffers Hairline Ankle Fracture, Out Six Weeks
Mike Bennett has a hairline fracture in his ankle.
Bennett and Matt Taven defeated The Righteous in a tag team match this Friday night at Ring of Honor’s year end Final Battle pay-per-view, but the victory apparently did not come without a price.
“I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from Final Battle,” Bennett wrote on Twitter this weekend. “I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner.”
The Righteous attacked Bennett after their match at Final Battle, targeting his ankle with a wooden block and a steel chair.
I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner. @ringofhonor
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) December 19, 2020
Results
ROH Final Battle Results (2020): Rush vs Brody King, Jonathan Gresham vs Flip Gordon & More
ROH Final Battle
December 18, 2020
ROH World TV Title #1 Contender’s Match
Tony Deppen def. Dak Draper & Josh Woods & LSG
Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams def. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Jay Lethal (c) & Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Mark Briscoe & PCO to retain
Rey Horus def. Dalton Castle
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. The Righteous
If Danhausen Wins, He Earns An ROH Contract
Danhausen def. Brian Johnson via DQ
ROH World Television Championship Match
Dragon Lee (c) def. Tony Deppen to retain
Shane Taylor def. Jay Briscoe
ROH Pure Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Flip Gordon to retain
ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
RUSH (c) def. Brody King to retain
There were a few angles on the show. Shane Taylor Promotions were offered the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles via forfeit because Bandido and Flamita were pulled from the show due to Ring of Honor’s strict COVID-19 precautions, which have been heavily praised by talent. Taylor refused the belts and told the MexiSquad to hang on to them so they could win them legitimately when the time comes.
RUSH retained the world title through less than reputable means in the main event, after his brother Dragon Lee distracted the referee. Their father, La Bestia del Ring, then made a surprise appearance attacking Brody King with a steel chair. The pay-per-view ended with The Foundation, which holds the Pure and tag titles, standing on the stage staring down the present members of La Faccion Ingobernable, which holds the world and TV titles.
Ring Of Honor Mutually Agrees To Part Ways With Marty Scurll
Charlotte Flair Declares 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Spot
WWE RAW LEGENDS NIGHT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WWE CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE!
Attendance For Wrestle Kingdom Night One, Updated Match Card For Night Two
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
This Weeks Best Instagram Photos
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
NJPW24 hours ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
-
WWE2 days ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
Editorials10 hours ago
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
-
WWE1 day ago
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
-
WWE1 day ago
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
-
WWE2 days ago
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
-
WWE1 day ago
Natalya Debuts New Entrance Music On WWE SmackDown
-
WWE1 day ago
Mick Foley Provides Update On His Condition Amid COVID-19 Isolation