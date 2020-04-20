Ring Of Honor Reportedly Continuing To Pay Talents For Canceled Shows

Despite the difficulties right now in the wrestling industry due to the spread of COVID-19, Ring Of Honor is reportedly still paying talents.

According to a report Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Ring of Honor is working incredibly hard to look after its employees right now. The company has made sure that international wrestlers who were set to travel in, or already had done for the Las Vega PPV and TV tapings were able to get back home ASAP so they wouldn’t be stuck following the bans.

ROH’s domestic wrestlers were also looked after, given the choice of either taking the scheduled flights home, or getting the first available.

Most importantly, ROH is also paying all staff, not just wrestlers but ring crew and others, in full, for all the scheduled dates that were advertised and canceled. Even names like Adam Brooks have been paid, despite the fact he hadn’t even debuted with the company yet.