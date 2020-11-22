Ring Of Honor Reveals Every Title Will Be Defended At ROH Final Battle

Ring Of Honor has revealed that every single title will be on the line during this years ROH Final Battle event in December.

This year, the Final Battle PPV will take place on December 18, and it was announced in the Eck’s Files, it was confirmed that every single ROH Title will be on the line at this how.

Jonathan Gresham will have to pull double duty on the show as he defends both his Pure Title and the World Tag Team Titles alongside Jay Lethal. As well as that, fans can expect to see World Television Champion, Dragon Lee in action, along with the World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, MexiSquad.

Of course, the ROH World Champion, RUSH will also be in action on the night, defending his title. It was also revealed that Tony Deppen has signed to compete at the event, having recently been involved in the Pure Title tournament.