Ring Of Honor To Hold First TV Tapings Since February, Talent To Be Locked Down & More COVID-19 Precautions

Ring of Honor will hold their first television taping events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic later this month.

While an exact date has not been provided, the promotion announced it would be recording future episodes of ROH Wrestling television in their home state of Maryland at some point in August. The ROH Pure Title Tournament, which was postponed in April, will be the primary focus of the tapings.

In a blog on the official Ring of Honor website, Kevin Eck detailed some of the policies that will be in place to protect talent and staff as they prepare to run their first events since February. The promotion will be following all guidelines put in place by the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

All talent and referees will undergo nasal PCR swab tests two weeks before the tapings, and then again three days out. Immediately after the second round of tests, everyone will be locked down in individual hotel rooms where they must remain in isolation until the tapings begin.

A third PCR swab test will also be given on the day of the tapings, in conjunction with the athletic commission’s policy on contract tracing. In addition, no one with a temperature over 100 degrees will be allowed into the venue, and the wearing of face masks and proper social distancing will be enforced at all times.