Ring Of Honor’s Pure Title Tournament Wraps First Round Tonight On FITE TV

The first round of the ROH Pure Title Tournament comes to an end this evening on an all new episode of ROH Wrestling television.

In the first of two matches scheduled for tonight’s show, “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams takes on indie veteran Rust Taylor, who is one of the unsigned free agents chosen to compete in the tournament.

Taylor has been a mainstay on the California indies for well over a decade, and has trained under some significant names. He’ll have his work cut out for him as he takes on Williams, one of the best technical wrestlers and trainers in North America.

The other match will see former WWE Superstar and world traveler PJ Black battle Tony Deppen, the man Ring of Honor has called “pro wrestling’s best-kept secret”.

ROH Wrestling TV actually airs each weekend, but for those without access to local Sinclair stations, the show airs free on FITE TV and the official Ring of Honor website each Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

The second round of the tournament will kick off next weekend.

Former world champion Jay Lethal takes on New Japan’s David Finlay, “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham tangles with Matt Sydal, the winner of Williams/Taylor battles Fred Yehi, and finally the winner of Black/Deppen will face Josh Woods.