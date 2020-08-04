Riott Squad Reunites On Monday Night Raw, Apollo Crews Proves He’s The Real U.S. Champ (Videos)

Apollo Crews The True U.S. Champ

After weeks of MVP proclaiming himself as the one, true WWE United States Champion, even going so far as to create himself a completely redesigned title belt, Apollo Crews returned to Monday Night Raw to put an end to the noise.

Apollo had been out of action and actually missed an advertised title defense at SummerSlam, which MVP of course claimed he won by forfeit. The match finally took place tonight on Raw, with the champ – the real one, that is – winning the bout to retain his title. Highlights above.

Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott Back Together

It looks like two-thirds of The Riott Squad are back together.

While the duo won’t be using that name going forward, former allies Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott reunited on Monday Night Raw this evening, competing in a tag team match against The IIconics.

The two Superstars have certainly had a rocky past, but after being pieced back together with a little help from Kevin Owens and the KO Show, it would appear that they’re attempting to iron things out. The WWE Women’s Tag Team division could certainly benefit from their presence.