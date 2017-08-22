Road Dogg Calls The Brooklyn Crowd Disrespectful Following Monday’s Raw

Monday’s Raw had a pretty rambunctious crowd, similar to the crowds we see the night after WrestleMania, and needless to say, WWE superstars and management weren’t happy with the crowd’s behavior during Monday’s show. In fact, there was probably only one person who loved the crowd, and that was John Cena. He even said as much after Raw went off the air.

“You wanted to bring out a beach ball, call a security guard an a-hole, rocked this place with a wave, and let everybody know Monday Night Raw was coming from the BK. Peep it like this – I don’t know if this is or isn’t my yard, but I do know that this is definitely my family and I love to see my family having fun. You guys made might night by kicking a** as an audience. I hope you have a great one.”

However, one of SmackDown Live’s top producers and former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian James, better known as Road Dogg, didn’t agree with Cena about the Brooklyn crowd.

Disrespect at its core. Not just to Finn, to all the talent. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017

WWE gets these type of crowds only a few times a year, so they’re probably not overly concerned with the possibility of their audience being somewhat out of control and on a regular basis.