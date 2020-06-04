Road Dogg Claims Adam Cole Would Be WWE Universal Champion If Not For His Size, Reveals Favorite NXT Stars

Featured above is a short clip from this week’s new episode of the After The Bell podcast, wherein host Corey Graves sits down with WWE Hall of Famer and NXT producer “Road Dogg” Brian James.

Mr. D-O-Double-G ran down the list of his favorite acts on the black-and-yellow brand currently, singling out the incredible power and mystique of newcomers Karrion Kross and Scarlett, before both host and guest gushed about their stunning entrance.

James also praised former NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle, who has already appeared in vignettes for his main roster call-up, and is set to debut on Friday Night Smackdown very soon.

“I love Matt Riddle. As everyone knows he’ll be moving on – and before the live TV aspect of it, that was kind of the purpose for NXT. I do feel like it’s changed, the landscape has changed a little, but he’s moving on. Maybe it’s time for him, but man he’s gonna be a huge star. He’s a great guy. Calm and cool and collected. Matt’s a funny guy who can do comedy, but can do serious. He can actually beat people up. I’m gonna miss him a lot.”

Finally, Road Dogg has high praise for the current reigning NXT Champion Adam Cole, calling him a “dream Superstar” and even claiming that he would be the current WWE Universal Champion if he were the size of someone like Karrion Kross.