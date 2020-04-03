Rob Gronkowski Discusses Signing With WWE & Being Prepared For WrestleMania

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 host, Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with Newshub about signing with WWE and how he is prepared for this weekend’s shows.
Gronk spoke about how he believes playing football has helped prepare him as he is ready to expect anything. He also added that he is well aware he can’t just jump in at the deep end and be perfect and that he knows practice is required.
“Playing football in the NFL and being around the best of the best has definitely prepared me for WrestleMania. You can’t just walk out on the field and expect to be ready to compete – you have to practice, work out and know your plays.”
Gronkowski continued, “It’s the same thing for WrestleMania. I can’t expect to go out there, and jump off the top rope or cut a promo. Everything is about practice and that’s what I’ve taken from my time in the NFL. If you want to be great in any industry, you have to do the work and prepare. In the time I have been with WWE, I can see the superstars are the same way and they want it just as bad.”