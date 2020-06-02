Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Granted His Release From WWE

Rob Gronkowski has reportedly been granted his release by WWE this week after just two months under contract with the company.

It has proven to be a very short run with the company for the NFL star who worked as the WWE WrestleMania 36 host earlier this year. Gronk picked up the 24/7 Championship on the second night, but he lost that title this week on WWE Raw to R-Truth, which appears to be his last action for the company.

According to a report by Wrestling Inc., Gronkowski is leaving the company for now as he focuses on his return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The report claims that he decided to exercise a release clause that freed him of any future obligations with WWE, but there is a no-compete in that which stops him working for other wrestling companies for a period of time, so don’t expect him popping up in AEW anytime soon.

During his 10-week run with WWE, Rob Gronkowski didn’t compete in any official matches, and instead just cut promos. However, he did have one piece of action at WWE WrestleMania 36, diving off the stage onto a group of wrestlers.

However, he was reportedly very nervous about doing that, which actually led to Vince McMahon himself coming out to do the spot in order to reassure him. He was defeated by R-Truth last night in a segment taped at Rob Gronkowski’s house.

Truth appeared as a gardener and pinned Gronkowski who thought he was just filming a Tik Tok video for his social media where the man filming the video was a referee.

It is unknown at this time if WWE and Rob Gronkowski will be looking to work together once again after his NFL career finally comes to an official end.