As first reported by Ryan Satin on Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is “deep in talks” to signing a deal with WWE.

“While the capacity in which he’d be used is unclear at this time,” Satin noted, “I’m told Gronk could be making an appearance in WWE as early as March 20th on Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans.”

Gronkowski played 9 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, winning 3 Super Bowl rings and making the Pro Bowl on 5 separate occasions. Many consider him to be among the greatest tight ends in the history of professional football. He is also, somewhat unbelievably, still only 30-years-old.