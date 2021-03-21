Rob Van Dam Discusses If He Would Return To WWE

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with The Dropkick Podcast about whether or not he would consider returning to WWE.

RVD is currently a free agent after departing Impact Wrestling later in 2020, but he has certainly not finished wrestling just yet. However, RVD admitted that he wouldn’t be working the same schedule he did during his previous WWE spells.

“One thing that I know is that there’s no way that I would ever go back to the schedule that I was on,” Van Dam said. “You know what I mean? Right now, the pandemic, it doesn’t look like anybody’s doing that schedule but I don’t expect that to last that much longer. Looks like my perspective is like the world is starting to open back up again and so I expect there to be some shows. In fact, I’m booked on a show coming up: Frontline Pro April 3rd in Wisconsin. “But you know money talks, you know what I mean? Like if it was right then it’s worth it, but definitely I don’t have any interest in being, you know [full-time]. I don’t get excited about working with young kids, I don’t miss being in the ring, I don’t care. If it’s worth it, it’s worth it. It’s not that I don’t care, but It’s just you know I go with the flow and that’s how I make my decisions. I wouldn’t hold my breath to see me wrestle on TV again.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Whether RVD returns to the WWE ring in the future remains to be seen, but he is going to be part of the WWE Icons series, with an episode set to be dedicated to the former WWE Champion at some point in the future.