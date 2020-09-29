Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Reportedly No Longer Working With IMPACT Wrestling

According to a report by PWInsider.com, neither Rob Van Dam nor Katie Forbes is working for IMPACT Wrestling any longer.

The duo has reportedly left the company, with both of their profiles now being removed from IMPACT’s website, adding further belief to the fact their time is done with the company.

The report added that the duo left IMPACT due to the fact their current storylines have ended. They had been feuding with Sami Callihan, but that now appears to be over. RVD was working with IMPACT on brief, short-term agreements which now appears to have come to an end.

The door is reportedly open for both of them to return to IMPACT in the future if terms can be agreed between both parties.