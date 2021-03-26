Rob Van Dam Reportedly To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

According to a report from Fightful Select, Rob Van Dam is set to be the next inductee for the WWE Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2021.

In a report, that has since been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio former ECW and WWE Champion, RVD, will be getting inducted into WWE’s Hall Of Fame this year.

Rob Van Dam had a star-studded career, being a former WWE and ECW Champion, as well as a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time Hardcore Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time holder of both the WWE Tag Team Titles and the European Title. He’s a Grand Slam Champion within the company and someone who certainly has earned his place in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

RVD had a short run in 2013 with WWE but has since been working with IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent scene.

RVD will join Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, and The Great Khali in the Class Of 2021, with the ceremony taking place on Tuesday, April 6th, which will be pre-taped. The ceremony will be airing on both the WWE Network and Peacock and will also include the Class Of 2021 which is made up of; nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Thunder Liger.