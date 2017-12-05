Rob Van Dam Reveals Why He Can No Longer Work For WWE

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

Former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam recently spoke with The Blast, and during the interview, Van Dam spoke out about his current wrestling status.

On the subject of ever returning to WWE, Van Dam revealed that a concussion he suffered at an indy event has “caused visual impairment” and has “disqualified me from working for the WWE.” Van Dam added he was evaluated by WWE earlier this year, and the company’s Concussion Management Program protocol confirmed his concussion and inability to return to the company.

Van Dam also noted that his merchandise contract with WWE ended back in July of this year, so he will no longer be receiving residuals from merchandise sold by WWE.

Van Dam last wrestled in WWE in August of 2014, and lost his final match in the company against Seth Rollins on the August 29th edition of WWE Smackdown. RVD made an appearance at the 2014 Slammy Awards, as a presenter, and has since attended WWE events such as the Hall of Fame Ceremony. Since his WWE departure, RV has wrestled for independent promotions such as House of Hardcore, 5 Star Wrestling, Pacific Coast Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling and more.