Robert Roode Answers Open Challenge In Surprise Return To Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw just got a bit more GLORIOUS!

Robert Roode returned to the red brand this evening just 24 hours removed from WWE Clash of Champions, answering an open challenge for the WWE Championship issued by Drew McIntyre earlier in the night.

McIntyre successfully defended his title against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match on Sunday night, and was looking forward to moving on to a new challenger.

The rules of the open challenge prevented any of the champion’s former challengers from getting another shot, taking names like Big Show, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley out of the equation.

While he was ultimately defeated in his in-ring return, Robert Roode had a great showing in his first match since the March WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He was accompanied by off-again, on-again tag team partner Ziggler.