Robert Roode Discusses His Chemistry With Dolph Ziggler

Published

5 hours ago

on

Robert Roode

Robert Roode is currently having a great run in the tag team division, and he’s spoken about his chemistry with Dolph Ziggler.

The Dirty Dawgs have been a great team together, and when speaking with Graham Matthews of Daily DDT, Roode discussed what the partnership has been like, putting over Dolph as a talent.


“It’s been great… Dolph and his record and his career thus far kind of speaks for itself. He’s an amazing talent. He’s a good close friend of mine, so we share a lot of the same beliefs. We share a lot of the same type of style that we like to work, so it’s been a lot of fun. We’ve had a lot of success. We were Raw Tag Team Champions earlier on too and now, like you said, we’re the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, so we’re having a lot of fun. Having that friendship outside of the ring certainly helps as well.”

The duo originally started teaming in August 2019, and the former WWE NXT Champion revealed that the idea to come together was actually Paul Heyman’s.

“It was Paul Heyman’s idea. I wasn’t doing a lot at the time and Dolph has always kind of been in and out of, for whatever reason, he’ll be busy one month and the next month you don’t see him. So we were showing up at TV, we weren’t doing a lot of stuff, and one day we got to TV and Paul pulled us over and said ‘I got this idea. I want to pitch it.'”

Roode was then asked about his chemistry with Dolph in comparison to some of the former tag teams that he has worked in the past, and he admits he feels it more with Ziggler than anybody he’s ever worked with before.

“Well, I think it’s just one of those things [that] as you move along in your career you kind of mature or see things differently. I had a lot of success with a lot of different tag team partners. Eric Young was another one that I had success with, but you know it’s something with Dolph. I don’t know what it is. It’s the way he thinks in the ring. It’s like him and I are on the same level. The style that he works and the style that I work really mesh well together. If I think of something, he’s thinking it the next second and vice versa. If we go to do something in the ring together, it’s like we know what’s coming next. It’s a chemistry that’s really hard to describe but I feel it more so with Dolph than any other partner that I’ve ever had.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

The two men currently hold the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, which they have done since January 8, 2021. They don’t have a match at WWE WrestleMania 37 at the time of writing, but they’ve recently been feuding with The Street Profits, The Mysterio’s, and Alpha Academy, with a match expected to be announced at some stage in the near future.

 

Rob Van Dam Officially Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

Rob Van Dam

After speculation last week it has now been officially confirmed that Rob Van Dam is going into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

The ECW Original will be joining the Class Of 2021 this year, being inducted as part of WWE WrestleMania 37 week, which was announced by WWE and FOX Sports today.


RVD had a star-studded career, being a former WWE and ECW Champion, as well as a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time Hardcore Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time holder of both the WWE Tag Team Titles and the European Title. He’s a Grand Slam Champion within the company and someone who certainly has earned his place in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

RVD will join The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly, and Eric Bischoff as part of the Class of 2021. Plus, this year will also see the Class Of 2020 inducted with JBL, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, Jushin Thunder Liger, and the nWo all also getting inducted.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 6th April on both the WWE Network and on Peacock.

Below is WWE’s official announcement of RVD’s induction:

Rob Van Dam to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The WWE Hall of Fame is about to get a one-of-a-kind inductee with the addition of Rob Van Dam.

RVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. He’ll take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, streaming Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

One of the most innovative grapplers to ever step foot in the squared circle, Van Dam first broke out in Extreme Championship Wrestling in the mid-1990s. His cool, calm, and laid-back demeanor was the complete opposite of the competitor he became once the bell rang. Employing a mix of devastating martial arts kicks and breathtaking aerial attacks, RVD quickly became one of ECW’s most popular stars and one of its most decorated champions. After a brief stint in WWE, Van Dam captured the ECW World Television Championship and held onto it for an astonishing 699 days. RVD was also a two-time ECW Tag Team Champion alongside notorious risk-taker Sabu.

When ECW closed in 2001, Van Dam joined his fellow ECW alumni in invading WWE and quickly endeared himself to the WWE Universe and brought the fight to Superstars like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Kurt Angle. RVD won the Intercontinental Championship from William Regal at his first WrestleMania, then went on to unify the championship with the European and Hardcore Titles. In addition to his prowess as a singles competitor, Van Dam was also a successful tag team wrestler, capturing titles in beloved pairings with Kane, Booker T and Rey Mysterio.

But Van Dam’s biggest success as a WWE Superstar would come in 2006. That year, he won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 22, earning himself a world championship opportunity at any point in the next year. Van Dam opted to cash in his contract on his terms, challenging WWE Champion John Cena for the title on his home turf, at ECW One Night Stand. In front of a raucous New York City crowd, Van Dam emerged from a wild brawl as the new WWE Champion. As ECW returned that summer, Van Dam also earned another title that had eluded him, as he was named the first ECW Champion of the reborn brand.

Following a six-year hiatus, RVD returned to WWE in 2013 to square off with a new generation of Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sheamus and Roman Reigns. Now, in 2021, he returns to take his rightful place among sports-entertainment’s greatest stars.

Don’t miss Rob Van Dam join the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, streaming Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The ceremony will feature the Class of 2020, featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder’ Liger, as well as the Class of 2021, which includes RVD, Kane, The Great Khali, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.

AEW

Britt Baker Reveals Who Decided To Turn Her Heel & Talks Working With Chris Jericho

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

Britt Baker recently spoke about her heel turn in AEW and whose decision it was to switch up her character.

The AEW star appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where she spoke about her heel turn, revealing it was Kenny Omega’s idea and that she was initially scared to change her character.


“Yeah, That was Kenny [Omega], that was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but of course, I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly.”

Baker also spoke about her injury and how she’s been able to work on cutting promos as a heel, learning from Chris Jericho first hand.

“That and getting injured because when I got injured I got to work on my heel promos. Who better to work with than Chris Jericho of all people? It’s like I literally ripped off some of his character from WCW when he was like the role model and the conspiracy victim. So, he helps me so much.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

Wrestling News

Bayley Discusses Picking On Michael Cole: “It’s So Fun”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

Bayley

During the pandemic era of WWE, Bayley has often mocked Michael Cole, poking fun at him on WWE SmackDown, and she spoke about why.

With no fans in the arena, it’s been easy to hear the wrestlers talking trash at times, and few have done it better than Bayley during this period. One way she’s done that is at Michael Cole’s expense, screaming at him and reacting to things he says on commentary.


During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Bayley spoke about why she picks on Cole and the fun that she has with it.

“He’s so annoying, just look at him [laughs]. No, you just look at his face. It was just from the whole pandemic era, where we had no crowd. Nobody to play off of. The only type of reaction or any words or anything I heard was [Corey] Graves and Michael Cole to my right. Every time I’m in the ring, every time I’m doing a promo I can hear them frickin’ breathing. You know, that’s how quiet it was.”

“So I just started picking on him or talking back and people seemed to like it. I was like alright we’ve gotta do something here because it’s so hard to watch without fan interaction. So I had to give them something and they’re the only ones out there and it just became so fun.”

“The fact that he’s really into it too and he’ll like, jab me back. I love when he makes fun of me and makes me look stupid. It’s so fun so I may as well keep it going. I’m trying to get a WrestleMania match with him since he’s undefeated.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

