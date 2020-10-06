Robert Roode Has Praise For Drew McIntyre, Discusses James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

Robert Roode recently spoke with TV Insider following his return to WWE where he discussed his break and James Storm possibly joining WWE.

Roode had been absent from WWE television since February due to COVID-19 restrictions with travel, which Roode admitted is the most time off he’s ever had.

“I had a lot of free time on my hands,” he said. “The travel ban made it difficult for me to get to work every week, [so]I’ve been a fan. I’ve been sitting at home on my couch watching WWE Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and catching some NXT here and there. It was a long layoff, around seven months. [There was] a lot of downtime to heal up physically and mentally and [a lot of]just wanting to get back to work. Thankfully, last week was my opportunity.”

Roode has come back and continued to work with Dolph Ziggler. However, there have been rumblings of his former tag team partner, James Storm potentially joining WWE. However, Roode admitted he has no knowledge of if that is happening.

“That’s above my pay grade. I haven’t talked to James in years,” Roode said. “During this time especially, I don’t know what’s going to take place or who is coming in or not. I have to worry about myself. I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing with Dolph and doing my thing.”

Finally, the Glorious One had some major praise for current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, discussing how he has stepped up his in-ring game.