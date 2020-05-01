Rock’s ‘Titan Games’ To Clash Head-To-Head Against Monday Night Raw

Dwayne Johnson’s hit competition series The Titan Games returns to NBC for a second season on May 25th, with a huge two-hour season premiere that will run head-to-head against The Rock’s former home on the USA Network, WWE Monday Night Raw.

The inaugural season of The Titan Games originally ran on Thursday nights, so it will be interesting to see if its shift to the start of the week will effect WWE’s numbers.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down all major sporting leagues nationwide, Monday Night Raw is currently struggling to combat all-time low viewership. The Titan Games drew 7.82 million viewers (adjusted for DVR) for its series premiere in 2019, and finished the season with 5.4 million in its finale.

This season will see “everyday heroes” such as doctors, nurses, teachers and veterans in competition against world class professional athletes. The competitors have yet to be named, but a press release issued earlier this week teases Olympic athletes, NFL stars and UFC champions.