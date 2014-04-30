Roddy Piper Reacts To Legends House, RAW Choir, More

— TheStreet.com has an article up on the WWE Stock, giving a rating of C+ and recommending you hold the stock. You can check that out at this link.

— Channel 5 in St. Louis, MO has an article up on the kid’s choir that appeared on RAW, which you can read here.

— WWE returns to Toronto, ONT at The Ricoh Coliseum on July 6th.

— Roddy Piper posted the following on Twitter, discussing Legend’s House…

I was asked if anything in #LegendHouse was scripted! NO, nobody told us anything, @WWE TOTAL IMPROV the only way. — Rowdy Roddy Piper (@R_Roddy_Piper) April 30, 2014

