Roderick Strong Set For Singles Action On 9/8 NXT Super Tuesday

WWE has added another match to tonight’s NXT Super Tuesday II with Roderick Strong set to compete in singles action.

There is a stacked card for tonight’s episode of the black and gold brand and now you can add Roderick Strong vs Killian Dain to that line-up.

WWE stated:

Roderick Strong had no problem targeting Killian Dain last month with the rest of The Undisputed ERA by his side. But will he be able to handle The Beast of Belfast one-on-one at NXT Super Tuesday II? Dain found himself as collateral damage in Adam Cole and The UE’s escalating war with Pat McAfee, as they interfered last month in Dain’s match against Drake Maverick, decimating both competitors. Two weeks later, when The UE sought to beat down Maverick after he was defeated by Kyle O’Reilly, Dain retaliated by laying them out. Now that Dain and Strong are set to face off, who will emerge victorious? Find out at 8/7 C Tuesday night on USA Network!

On top of that match, there will be a singles match between Bronson Reed and Austin Theory and a steel cage match as Mercedes Martinez competes against Rhea Ripley.

As well as all of that there is a WWE NXT Championship match as Finn Balor and Adam Cole go one on one to determine who will claim the vacated prize.