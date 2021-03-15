Ring of Honor
New Title Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, Updated Lineup
Jay Lethal is on a quest to “purify” every division in Ring of Honor. Phase one of his master plan starts on March 26 at the ROH 19th anniversary pay-per-view, where each member of The Foundation has a chance to leave with championship gold.
Announced on this week’s episode of ROH Wrestling television, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus will challenge La Faccion Ingobernable’s Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the ROH World Tag Team Championships. That means double duty for two men that night, as Dragon Lee is also scheduled to defend his ROH World TV Championship against Williams on the same card.
While not yet confirmed, there has been some speculation about a match between Brody King and La Bestia del Ring at the anniversary event. Bestia is the father of both Rush and Dragon Lee. He made his ROH debut at Final Battle in December by attacking Brody, costing him the ROH World Championship.
Brody King made his return on ROH Wrestling TV this week to save Tony Deppen from a four-on-one beatdown at the hands of La Faccion. Or at least, that was the plan. King managed to take out most of the group on his own for a time, but the show ended with La Bestia splashing him through a table.
ROH 19th Anniversary
March 26, 2021
ROH World Title Match
Rush (c) vs. Jay Lethal
ROH World TV Title Match
Dragon Lee (c) vs. Tracy Williams
ROH World Tag Team Title Match
Dragon Lee (c) & Kenny King (c) vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
Grudge Match
Jay Briscoe vs. EC3
Unsanctioned Match
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Title Match
Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. Mexisquad
ROH Wrestling TV Results: Tony Deppen vs Kenny King, Flamita vs Flip Gordon, Brody King Is Back
ROH Wrestling TV Results
Episode 495
Jay Lethal started the show with a fired up promo declaring that that The Foundation will leave Ring of Honor’s anniversary pay-per-view with all of the championships so that they can fulfill their vision of “purifying” every single division.
Pure Rules Match
Dak Draper def. Fred Yehi
Prior to the match, Yehi spoke about his recent losses and noted that your position in a company like ROH is determined by wins and losses. He said if you don’t win you don’t eat, and asked Draper if he was prepared to deal with a truly hungry opponent.
Yehi was able to hold his old early on while they were grappling back and forth, despite giving up considerable height. Draper showed impressive ability on the mat but realized he was potentially outmatched there and switched to a power game. Yehi nailed him with forearms and a knee strike, but Draper countered a tilt-a-whirl with a big powerslam. Yehi rallied with more forearms and tried to apply a Koji Clutch, but couldn’t quite lock it in. Draper resorted to a blatant closed fist, and the ref gave him his one and only warning. Two big boots, a nasty clothesline and the Magnum TKO got him the win.
After the match, Draper gave him one of those little participation medals and tried to shake his hand, but Yehi refused and stormed off without adhering to the Code of Honor.
Tony Deppen def. Kenny King
Dragon Lee and Amy Rose came down to ringside for this one, repping La Faccion Ingobernable. King hit a series of suplexes early on and rained down with elbow shots. Deppen caught him with a springboard knee, tried to fire up and ran into a backbreaker instead. King took things to the mat and slowed the pace heading into commercial.
King dropped his opponent with suplexes and talked trash coming back from break. Deppen countered a backdrop suplex and connected with at least a dozen hard slaps, then launched into a great offensive sequence. Dropkick. An apron leg sweep set up a springboard senton. Jumping knee strike. King rolled outside to take a breather, but got caught with a big Tornado DDT on the floor. King caught him with a knee coming back into the ring and delivered the Tiger Driver. 1… 2… King pulled his opponent’s shoulder up before the third count, not satisfied with that win after getting his ass kicked. He set up for the Royal Flush, but Deppen took advantage of his ego and rolled him up for a quick three-count.
After the match LFI swarmed the ring and absolutely destroyed Deppen. King hit the Royal Flush, and La Bestia del Ring delivered a cradle piledriver. Brody King made his return and tried to make the save, hitting a Black Hole Slam on Bestia, but fell to the numbers game as Rush joined in on the chaos. They choked King out with a t-shirt and laid him out on a table. Bestia finished the assault with a diving senton through the table.
Flamita def. Flip Gordon
They started with a back-and-forth exchange of some very hard chops across the chest. Gordon tried to powerslam Flamita into the barricade outside the ring, Flamita snuck out the back, but got rocked with a superkick anyways. After a brief commercial break, Flamita delivered the receipt with a superkick of his own, and followed with a moonsault off the top rope to the floor, taking them both out.
Flip caught his opponent with a neckbreaker in the ropes on the way back in the ring. Flamita talked trash in Spanish and Gordon gave it right back to him. They started slapping each other across the face over and over again. Counter-for-counter as both looked for suplexes. Flamita got the better of the exchange with a nasty DDT for two. He put Flip on the top turnbuckle looking for a superplex, they traded shots and Flip hit a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall.
Both men struggled to get to their feet. Flamita gave him a Frankensteiner into the bottom turnbuckle, but it wasn’t enough. Superkick. Frog Splash. Still not enough. Frustrated, he hit the ropes but ran right into a Slingblade. Flip set up for his finisher but Mark Briscoe hopped the barricade and hit him in the back with a steel chair! 1-2-3 for Flamita.
Flip went after Briscoe after the match but couldn’t catch up to him. He returned to the ring and put the boots to Flamita, ripping his mask off. Bandido and Rey Horus charged the ring and fought off Flip Gordon as the referee covered Flamita’s face with a towel.
Ring of Honor
EC3 Signs Agreement With Ring Of Honor
Ring of Honor announced on Thursday that EC3 has signed a deal with the company.
EC3 was released from WWE in April 2020 before reappearing in IMPACT Wrestling this summer to feud with Moose through Bound For Glory. He then debuted in Ring of Honor in the fall to initiate a rivalry with Jay Briscoe.
EC3 vs. Briscoe was scheduled for Final Battle in December before EC3 tested positive for COVID-19.
Below is the complete press release.
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that EC3 has signed with the company.
EC3, who had been pro wrestling’s hottest free agent since he hit the open market last summer, made a few appearances with ROH in the fall. He made his unannounced return on last weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” to confront Jay Briscoe.
EC3 and Briscoe had been scheduled to face each other at Final Battle in December, but the match was called off after EC3 tested positive for COVID-19.
Recognized as a two-time former world champion, EC3 boasts one of the most chiseled physiques in the sport and stellar speaking skills.
EC3 seized control of his narrative during his time as a free agent. A darker, more intense and more dangerous EC3 showed up in ROH declaring that he was on a quest to see if honor is real.
Now that EC3 is making ROH his home, he’ll have ample time to find out.
Ring of Honor
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She & Mike Bennett Are Signed With ROH
Maria Kanellis has recently revealed how long she and her husband, Mike Bennett are signed for with Ring Of Honor currently.
Bennett made a surprise return to the company back in November when he helped his former Kingdom stablemate, Matt Taven from an attack by Vinny Marseglia and Bateman. Then just one month later, Maria returned to the company as well with a social media platform known as “ROH The Experience.”
Maria recently appeared on Table Talk, where she revealed that both her and Mike Bennett are currently under contract through June. However, she did admit they’re both enjoying their short-term run, and they’ll see what the future holds after that point.
“We signed a short-term deal with Ring of Honor. We’re signed through the end of June. Then we’re going to take it from there and see what we want to do. If we wanted to, we could probably go other places as well, but we really enjoy what we’re doing in Ring of Honor and I hope we have something more long-term. It all depends on the stipulations of contracts. We’ll see,” said Maria. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
