ROH 19th Anniversary Tonight On PPV & FITE — Every Title On The Line, EC3 vs Jay Briscoe
Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrates their 19th anniversary this evening live on pay-per-view. There have been some big changes to the card over the past week due to double champion Dragon Lee undergoing surgery, but every title will be on the line tonight.
The first hour features two matches and will air as a free pre-show on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube and FITE at 8:00 PM ET. The main card will air on HonorClub, FITE and pay-per-view channels at 9:00 PM ET.
ProWrestling.com will have live coverage available this evening for both Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view and Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
Friday, March 26, 2021
ROH World Title Match
RUSH (c) vs. Jay Lethal
ROH World TV Title Match
Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams
ROH World Tag Team Title Match
Kenny King (c) & Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
ROH Pure Title Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper
Grudge Match
Jay Briscoe vs. EC3
Unsanctioned Match
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods
Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon
Airing for free during hour one:
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Title Match
Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (c) vs. Mexisquad
Four Corners Survival Match
Danhausen vs. Eli Isom vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG
Matt Taven Doesn’t Believe ROH Needs Cross-Promotion
Cross-promotion might be popular right now, but Matt Taven doesn’t believe that Ring Of Honor needs to do that at the moment.
Taven spoke with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a range of topics, and he was asked about the recent cross-promotion with AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT. When asked if this could happen for ROH, he believes that the company should focus on itself for now.
“Well, I guess it’s twofold, my answer is. I think we were the first one to do this because you saw New Japan, CMLL, NWA, you saw everyone come to Ring of Honor and we really opened that door for those promotions to kind of come into the United States in the first place. So, to me, that started with us. As far as right now, I would say that, like I said earlier, I feel like there’s such a good product and once people, no matter what, if they jump in right now, they’re going to get caught in that snowball. For my mindset, this roster up and down, I would grab them any day of the week and put them out there and be absolutely proud of the product because I think as much as it’s interesting to bring people in here to have cross-promotional stuff, we have so much talent right here in these doors that we could put on the best product there is out there with just the guys we have in Ring of Honor, and I will die on that hill any day.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Taven will be in action at Ring Of Honor’s Anniversary Show tonight, where he will go one on one with Vincent, in an unsanctioned match.
Double Champion Pulled From ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, New Title Matches Announced
Ring of Honor announced today that Dragon Lee will be unable to appear at their upcoming anniversary pay-per-view on Friday, March 26.
Lee underwent what was described as a “minor surgery” to repair a ruptured eardrum, which will keep him from flying in for the show. He is currently the reigning ROH World Television Champion and one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions.
Ring of Honor is insistent that every title be on the line for the pay-per-view as they celebrate their 19th year in operation. As such, fellow members of La Faccion Ingobernable will replace Dragon Lee in his scheduled title defenses.
Kenny King will step in and defend the ROH World Television Championship against Tracy Williams. King will also pull double duty at the show, as he and Bestia del Ring will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against Williams and Rhett Titus.
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
Friday, March 26, 2021
ROH World Title Match
RUSH (c) vs. Jay Lethal
ROH World TV Title Match
Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams
ROH World Tag Team Title Match
Kenny King (c) & Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
ROH Pure Title Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper
Grudge Match
Jay Briscoe vs. EC3
Unsanctioned Match
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods
Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon
Airing for free during hour one:
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Title Match
Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (c) vs. Mexisquad
Four Corners Survival Match
Danhausen vs. Eli Isom vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG
New Title Match & More Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, Updated Lineup
New matches have been confirmed for Ring of Honor’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.
Interviewer Quinn McKay broke the news on the latest edition of ROH Week By Week that Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Dak Draper. On this week’s episode of ROH Wrestling TV Draper scored a win over Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match, offering his opponent a literal participation ribbon afterwards.
Also announced for the pay-per-view is a singles matches between Mark Briscoe and Flip Gordon. The later returned to action on television this week and looked to secure a main event win over Flamita, but got caught with his shoulders down for the three-count after Mark jumped the barricade and attacked him.
You can watch this week’s episode of ROH Week By Week above. In addition to some great video packages and promos hyping up the ROH 19th Anniversary event, there is an exclusive triple threat tag team match between The Bouncers, SOS and The Foundation.
That match should be something of a warm-up for The Foundation, as Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams will challenge Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the ROH World Tag Team Championships on March 26. Williams and Dragon Lee will be pulling double duty in a match for the ROH World TV Championship on the same card as well.
ROH 19th Anniversary
March 26, 2021
ROH World Title Match
Rush (c) vs. Jay Lethal
ROH World TV Title Match
Dragon Lee (c) vs. Tracy Williams
ROH Pure Title Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper
ROH World Tag Team Title Match
Dragon Lee (c) & Kenny King (c) vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Title Match
Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. Mexisquad
Grudge Match
Jay Briscoe vs. EC3
Unsanctioned Match
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon
