ROH Announces Watch Party For Tonight’s Pure Title Tournament Debut On FITE TV

Ring of Honor has announced a series of live watch parties set to roll out on Twitter for their ongoing ROH Pure Title Tournament.

The action kicked off this past weekend on Ring of Honor television, but those without access to a Sinclair station can watch the show on the company’s website and FITE TV every Monday at 7PM ET.

This week’s show features new matches from ROH’s first television taping since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In first round tournament action, two former world champions collide as Dalton Castle battles Jay Lethal, while technical wizard Jonathan Gresham takes on Wheeler Yuta.

In the coming weeks, Ring of Honor television will see action from Matt Sydal, Kenny King, Silas Young, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Rocky Romero, David Finlay and more.