ROH Final Battle Results (2020): Rush vs Brody King, Jonathan Gresham vs Flip Gordon & More

8 hours ago

ROH Final Battle
December 18, 2020

ROH World TV Title #1 Contender’s Match
Tony Deppen def. Dak Draper & Josh Woods & LSG


Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams def. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Jay Lethal (c) & Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Mark Briscoe & PCO to retain

Rey Horus def. Dalton Castle

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. The Righteous

If Danhausen Wins, He Earns An ROH Contract
Danhausen def. Brian Johnson via DQ

ROH World Television Championship Match
Dragon Lee (c) def. Tony Deppen to retain

Shane Taylor def. Jay Briscoe

ROH Pure Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Flip Gordon to retain

ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
RUSH (c) def. Brody King to retain

There were a few angles on the show. Shane Taylor Promotions were offered the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles via forfeit because Bandido and Flamita were pulled from the show due to Ring of Honor’s strict COVID-19 precautions, which have been heavily praised by talent. Taylor refused the belts and told the MexiSquad to hang on to them so they could win them legitimately when the time comes.

RUSH retained the world title through less than reputable means in the main event, after his brother Dragon Lee distracted the referee. Their father, La Bestia del Ring, then made a surprise appearance attacking Brody King with a steel chair. The pay-per-view ended with The Foundation, which holds the Pure and tag titles, standing on the stage staring down the present members of La Faccion Ingobernable, which holds the world and TV titles.

