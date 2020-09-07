Ring of Honor has announced the complete bracket for their upcoming Pure Title tournament, set to kick off this weekend on the return of ROH Wrestling television.

Block A

Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle

David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero

Silas Young vs. Fred Yehi

Tracy Williams vs. Rust Taylor

Block B

Jonathan Gresham vs. Wheeler Yuta

Delirious vs. Matt Sydal

Josh Woods vs. Kenny King

PJ Black vs. Tony Deppen

The tournament is set to unfold over the course of eight weeks. For a complete breakdown of the “Pure Rules”, and there are quite a few important ones, check out our previous tournament reveal.

ROH Wrestling TV airs every weekend on Sinclair stations nationwide. Check your local listings for more information. New episodes also air for free on FITE TV every Monday night.