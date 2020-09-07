Ring of Honor has announced the complete bracket for their upcoming Pure Title tournament, set to kick off this weekend on the return of ROH Wrestling television.
Block A
- Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle
- David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero
- Silas Young vs. Fred Yehi
- Tracy Williams vs. Rust Taylor
Block B
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Delirious vs. Matt Sydal
- Josh Woods vs. Kenny King
- PJ Black vs. Tony Deppen
The tournament is set to unfold over the course of eight weeks. For a complete breakdown of the “Pure Rules”, and there are quite a few important ones, check out our previous tournament reveal.
ROH Wrestling TV airs every weekend on Sinclair stations nationwide. Check your local listings for more information. New episodes also air for free on FITE TV every Monday night.