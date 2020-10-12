ROH Wrestling On FITE Preview: Pure Title Tournament Block Semifinals Tonight!

The critically acclaimed Pure Title Tournament rolls on tonight, with two highly anticipated block semifinals gracing an all new episode of ROH Wrestling.

In the first of two A Block semifinals, former world champion Jay Lethal battles New Japan’s fourth generation rising star David Finlay. Also on tonight’s show, in B Block semifinal action, the other half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Jonathan Gresham, goes head-to-head with the world travelled vet Matt Sydal.

ROH Wrestling airs every weekend, but for those without access to a local Sinclair television station, episodes drop Monday nights at 7:00 PM ET on both FITE TV and the official Ring of Honor website.

ROH Wrestling TV Results

October 12, 2020

We’ll have complete results from tonight’s show as soon as it airs on FITE TV.