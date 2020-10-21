ROH Wrestling TV Results & Stream: Fred Yehi vs Tracy Williams, Josh Woods Dominates PJ Black

ROH Wrestling TV #474 Results



Footage is shown of Jay Lethal pinning David Finlay in the block semifinals to advance. In a backstage promo, a sweaty and exhausted Lethal reaffirmed what he’s been saying all along – it’s going to be him and his best friend Jonathan Gresham in the finals.

Footage is then shown of Gresham tapping out Matt Sydal in the B Block semifinal. Gresham called Sydal a part of a bigger problem in Ring of Honor. The Pure title was supposed to be about the best pure, technical wrestlers on the planet – so why was Sydal there taking up a spot from someone like him, or a great pure wrestler sitting at home? He urged ROH to return to its roots, and claimed he is the foundation of the company.

A replay is shown of Vinny’s long and winding promo from last week, leading to the return of Matt Taven who attacked his former stablemate and put him through a table on the floor.

A Block Semifinals

Fred Yehi vs. Tracy Williams

Winner gets Jay Lethal in the block semifinals. Not only do we get a handshake before the match, but we get a Catch Point handshake from both men. Yehi wins the first lockup and grapples with Williams into the corner, with the ref separating them. Williams wins the second exchange and tries to pick the ankle, but his opponent slithers to safety and gives him a confident, possibly cocky look.

Williams into a hammerlock, countering several attempts to break it. Yehi gets into the ropes and the ref broke it up, using his first ropebreak. Williams immediately jumps on him and reapplies the hammerlock about six inches from the ropes and Yehi accidentally reaches out, using his second ropebreak. Clearly frustrated, Yehi rushes in and connects with a big exploder suplex heading into a commercial.

Yehi maintained control during the break, and took one of his opponent’s ropebreaks. We come back nearing the seven-minute mark as Williams comes back with nasty strikes and chops, followed by an exploder suplex of his own. Williams with a snapmare takeover into a kick to the spine, then backs up and hits a PK.

Yehi chops him in the throat and ducks a lariat, hitting a German suplex. He holds the grip and slowly lifts “Hot Sauce” to his feet, connecting with a second German. He maintains control and again takes his time lifting his opponent, but suddenly launches into a furious combination of kicks and knee strikes, rolling into a Koji Clutch! Williams uses his second ropebreak.

The ref separates them, but Williams rushes in and the two trade close pinning combinations as we approach the 10-minute mark. Williams nearly gets a Captain’s Hook, but Yehi fights out of it and gets back to his feet. Williams with a Brainbuster for two-and-a-half. Lariat. Discus lariat, and Yehi goes down hard… but catches Tracy out of nowhere with a small package! 1… 2… into the Koji Clutch! Williams quickly gets his foot on the ropes, using his final ropebreak, and nearly catches his opponent with an inside cradle for two.

Both men to their feet. They rush in and trade dozens of rabid strikes and punches. Yehi into the pin, Williams counters and sends him into the ropes. HUGE right hook connects. Williams with more elbows, heads to the second rope, but Yehi catches him with chops. Williams drops him with a DDT on the top turnbuckle and rolls into a crossface. Instead he transitions into a piledriver, connects, but somehow Yehi uses his last ropebreak at the last second.

Williams pounds on the back of the neck and reapplies a crossface. Yehi reaches and flails trying to get free, but the ref can’t help him. He pulls himself up using the ropes, but Williams puts him in a Dragon Sleeper IN the ropes! It’s over! This was the best match of the PURE title tournament so far, hands down.

Winner: Tracy Williams

EC3 has finally arrived in Ring of Honor! “Is honor real?” EC3 claims that there is no honor in what we do. We allow corporations and governments and authority figures to take more and more away from us, and we lose our purpose little by little. He questions if there is honor in fighting back. In regaining the way we think, and feel, and interact.

EC3 says he’s stood in the houses of American Dragons and Styles Clashes, great men who built great houses, but they are just men, and men are fallible. He claims he is not in ROH to wrestle. He is there to fight. He wants to claw, scratch, bite, and do whatever is necessary to “purify himself by pain”. EC3 says he’s willing to sacrifice himself on the altar of honor. “You have been warned.”

Later in a backstage segment, EC3 gets into an argument with Shane Taylor who claims that ROH is his house. The Briscoes show up and take offense to that, saying they laid the bricks and foundation for the company. Taylor says his name went on the deed the minute he arrived, in a great line, and they nearly came to blows. Looks like they’re building to a match between EC3 and The Briscoes against Shane Taylor and SOS.

B Block Semifinals

Josh Woods vs. PJ Black

After some great back and forth chain grappling, Woods takes control of the action for the first three minutes or so, really forcing Black to work defensively and constantly come up with ways out of about two dozen different submission holds. Just constantly movement from both men. Every time Woods moved to transition into a new hold, Black had to keep moving to not get caught or use his ropebreaks.

Black manages to trap his opponent on the mat and slow things down with a leg scissors, but he’s never really fully in any offensive control. After a commercial break Black looks to fly and pick up the pace, trying something a bit different, but Woods picks the leg and puts him in a submission, forcing PJ to use his first ropebreak. Black lost his cool and immediately got trapped in another submission, burning his second.

Woods puts on a headlock and tries to free his opponent’s risk. He eventually applies a hammerlock, but Black lifts them both up into a Samoan Drop to break it up. Signs of damage done to the arm, as Woods quickly flips him with a judo throw into a double arm trap. Right back into the headlock.

Black eventually breaks it and hits an elbow drop from the second. Elbow drop from the third. He goes back to the top and connects with a diving crossbody for two. Black locks in the Billy Goat’s Curse and drags his opponent to the corner, breaking the hold to stomp on the back repeatedly, using the ropes for each one. Black connects with a spin kick, hits the ropes and Woods catches him with a knee to the jaw.

Woods fires off with knees to the back. Big backbreaker, hanging PJ up in the ropes, right into a release German suplex. He applies a cross armbreaker, transitions into an ankle lock, and grapevines the legs. He changes into the modified double ankle lock, and gets the submission.

Winner: Josh Woods