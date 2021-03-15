Results
ROH Wrestling TV Results: Tony Deppen vs Kenny King, Flamita vs Flip Gordon, Brody King Is Back
ROH Wrestling TV Results
Episode 495
Jay Lethal started the show with a fired up promo declaring that that The Foundation will leave Ring of Honor’s anniversary pay-per-view with all of the championships so that they can fulfill their vision of “purifying” every single division.
Pure Rules Match
Dak Draper def. Fred Yehi
Prior to the match, Yehi spoke about his recent losses and noted that your position in a company like ROH is determined by wins and losses. He said if you don’t win you don’t eat, and asked Draper if he was prepared to deal with a truly hungry opponent.
Yehi was able to hold his old early on while they were grappling back and forth, despite giving up considerable height. Draper showed impressive ability on the mat but realized he was potentially outmatched there and switched to a power game. Yehi nailed him with forearms and a knee strike, but Draper countered a tilt-a-whirl with a big powerslam. Yehi rallied with more forearms and tried to apply a Koji Clutch, but couldn’t quite lock it in. Draper resorted to a blatant closed fist, and the ref gave him his one and only warning. Two big boots, a nasty clothesline and the Magnum TKO got him the win.
After the match, Draper gave him one of those little participation medals and tried to shake his hand, but Yehi refused and stormed off without adhering to the Code of Honor.
Tony Deppen def. Kenny King
Dragon Lee and Amy Rose came down to ringside for this one, repping La Faccion Ingobernable. King hit a series of suplexes early on and rained down with elbow shots. Deppen caught him with a springboard knee, tried to fire up and ran into a backbreaker instead. King took things to the mat and slowed the pace heading into commercial.
King dropped his opponent with suplexes and talked trash coming back from break. Deppen countered a backdrop suplex and connected with at least a dozen hard slaps, then launched into a great offensive sequence. Dropkick. An apron leg sweep set up a springboard senton. Jumping knee strike. King rolled outside to take a breather, but got caught with a big Tornado DDT on the floor. King caught him with a knee coming back into the ring and delivered the Tiger Driver. 1… 2… King pulled his opponent’s shoulder up before the third count, not satisfied with that win after getting his ass kicked. He set up for the Royal Flush, but Deppen took advantage of his ego and rolled him up for a quick three-count.
After the match LFI swarmed the ring and absolutely destroyed Deppen. King hit the Royal Flush, and La Bestia del Ring delivered a cradle piledriver. Brody King made his return and tried to make the save, hitting a Black Hole Slam on Bestia, but fell to the numbers game as Rush joined in on the chaos. They choked King out with a t-shirt and laid him out on a table. Bestia finished the assault with a diving senton through the table.
Flamita def. Flip Gordon
They started with a back-and-forth exchange of some very hard chops across the chest. Gordon tried to powerslam Flamita into the barricade outside the ring, Flamita snuck out the back, but got rocked with a superkick anyways. After a brief commercial break, Flamita delivered the receipt with a superkick of his own, and followed with a moonsault off the top rope to the floor, taking them both out.
Flip caught his opponent with a neckbreaker in the ropes on the way back in the ring. Flamita talked trash in Spanish and Gordon gave it right back to him. They started slapping each other across the face over and over again. Counter-for-counter as both looked for suplexes. Flamita got the better of the exchange with a nasty DDT for two. He put Flip on the top turnbuckle looking for a superplex, they traded shots and Flip hit a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall.
Both men struggled to get to their feet. Flamita gave him a Frankensteiner into the bottom turnbuckle, but it wasn’t enough. Superkick. Frog Splash. Still not enough. Frustrated, he hit the ropes but ran right into a Slingblade. Flip set up for his finisher but Mark Briscoe hopped the barricade and hit him in the back with a steel chair! 1-2-3 for Flamita.
Flip went after Briscoe after the match but couldn’t catch up to him. He returned to the ring and put the boots to Flamita, ripping his mask off. Bandido and Rey Horus charged the ring and fought off Flip Gordon as the referee covered Flamita’s face with a towel.
Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TWO CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES, WWE FASTLANE GO-HOME SHOW
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see Riddle defend his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali, while The Hurt Business defends their WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against The New Day. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 15, 2021
WRESTLEMANIA ANNOUNCEMENT
To kickstart tonight’s WWE Raw we are given the announcement that at WWE WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.
THE ALL-MIGHTY ERA CONTINUES
MVP and Bobby Lashley then make their way out with MVP saying that apparently, some people didn’t get their statement last week, as we have entered the All-Mighty era. Bobby says he proved all his haters wrong and did what he said he was going to do, and he promises he will destroy Drew in the main event of WrestleMania.
The Miz and John Morrison then make their way out with Miz saying the speech was truly remarkable as he claims they’re all in on the All-Mighty era. He says he was proud to share the ring with Lashley in the past two weeks, but he doesn’t think their rivalry is over.
They then list some classic feuds that all had WrestleMania matches, with Miz believing their feud should have one too. Miz then says he wasn’t 100% during their matches, but Drew McIntyre then makes his way out. He just walks past Miz and Morrison and heads to the ring to stare down the champion.
Drew says he hasn’t had the chance to congratulate him and says he knows something about having a long journey to get to the top. He says they’ve been the hardest workers in the room, they both got looked over and then had to go out of WWE and scratch their way back to WWE and to the top.
However, Drew points out he won the Royal Rumble and then beat Brock Lesnar, while Bobby helped Miz and won it that way. Bobby cuts him off and says he should be worrying about him, as Miz chimes in and says he should worry about him too.
Drew then gives Miz a warning and then says he is facing Sheamus on Sunday at WWE Fastlane. He promises he will go onto WrestleMania to face Bobby Lashley, calling him a big, bald, bitch. Miz then starts talking and that allows Lashley to attack his WrestleMania opponent.
The Miz then attacks Drew in the ring, but as the WWE Champion leaves and goes to the top of the ramp, Sheamus appears and attacks him.
BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW
Sheamus is asked about his actions, and he said he doesn’t want Drew at 90% on Sunday, when he beats him at WWE Fastlane, he doesn’t want any excuses from him. Sheamus wants a match against Bobby Lashley as he’s going to show Drew what he won’t be able to do.
DREW MCINTYRE vs. THE MIZ
When the match starts, The Miz instantly continues his attack, but Drew is able to charge him into the opposing corner, dropping him with a huge chop and then some big right hands. Miz manages to fight back with some punches and kicks of his own, but that only annoys Drew, who drops him with a Glasgow Kiss.
Drew takes the fight out of the ring and launches Miz into the barricade, but as they get back into the ring, John Morrison tries to impact things by grabbing his leg, but it has no effect. Morrison then throws his sunglasses at him but Drew stomps on them.
However, this does allow Miz to jump Drew from behind, putting pressure onto him on the ropes. That doesn’t last long though and McIntyre connects with the reverse Alabama Slam, he then aims for the Claymore but Morrison pulls his partner out of the ring. However, the official has seen enough and he’s thrown out of here!
Miz manages to attack the knee of Drew though, following it up with a DDT, but McIntyre quickly kicks out and then hits several big clotheslines. Drew takes Miz out of the ring once again and charges him back and forth into the barricade and ring apron and then slams him repeatedly into the steel stairs.
Back in the ring and McIntyre hits the Futureshock DDT and he quickly follows it with a Claymore. However, Drew opts not to pin his opponent, and instead, he then points to the camera and then to the WrestleMania sign and he sets in the Hurt Lock, forcing Miz to tap as he sends a message to Lashley.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
NJPW
3/15 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Jay White vs Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay vs YOSHI-HASHI
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 15, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
And with that the second round of the 2021 New Japan Cup has come to an end.
The brand new IMPACT World Tag Team Champion David Finlay scored a big win over YOSHI-HASHI at Korakuen Hall today, and will advance to the quarterfinals to face Jay White. The “Switchblade” added another win over rival Hiroshi Tanahashi to his record, despite NEVER Openweight Champion coming in fresh off a first round bye.
The quarterfinals will take place on March 16 & 18.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Taiji Ishimori & KENTA) in 8:02.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) in 7:10. Cobb pinned Kanemaru with Tour of the Islands.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi & Sanada) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Hirooki Goto & Yuji Nagata in 6:26. Sanada pinned Taguchi.
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: David Finlay def. YOSHI-HASHI in 13:12 with the Acid Drop to advance to the quarterfinals.
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Jay White def. Hiroshi Tanahashi in 19:54 with Bladerunner.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results: Moose & Rich Swann World Title Unification Match
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results
March 13, 2021
The Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) def. Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)
The Decay showed off some new double team combos early on. These two have a surprising amount of immediate chemistry in the ring together. In an interesting twist, Reno Scum managed to isolate Taurus and chip away at him with quick, alternating tags for several minutes. You’d think it would be the other way around, but Steve got the hot tag and ran wild, looking awesome as he took out two guys twice his size (if not more).
Taurus came back in and the ref lost control of things, as the match devolved into a bit of a brawl. Luster attacked Steve outside the ring. Rosemary sprayed green mist in Luster’s eyes taking him out of the equation, allowing Taurus to hit a spinning Michinoku Driver on Thornstowe to get the win.
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb def. Havok & Nevaeh
Havok and Nevaeh dominated earlier as Tenille only wanted to get physical when she could pick her spots and made Kaleb take most of the bumps. Tenille managed to catch Nevaeh with a cheap shot and choked her in the ropes as Kaleb took photos at ringside, mocking their opponents. Kaleb did basic wrestling moves to cut off a tag or keep Nevaeh isolated, but Tenille did most of the actual offense.
Havok got the tag at the end and destroyed both of them. Nevaeh came back to get her revenge, had Tenille in a pin, but the referee was too busy arguing with Havok to realize it. Kaleb snuck in and reversed the pin, allowing Tenille to pick up the three-count.
Violent By Design (Deaner & Joe Doering) def. Chris Sabin & James Storm
Doering ran through both opponents early on with double clotheslines and backbreakers. They picked apart Storm and put the boots to “The Cowboy” in the corner. Storm rallied with big right hands and an overhead belly-to-belly to Deaner, tagging in Sabin who lit him up with kicks and heavy knees. Quick tags and lots of good double team offense from Beer Guns.
Doering cut off their momentum by dropping Storm’s spine on the edge of the ring, before slapping on a headlock. Deaner tagged in for more of the same. Sabin would eventually get the hot tag and clean house, before going back and forth with Deaner in a very good exchange.
Eric Young got on the apron and the referee went down in the chaos. Jake Something ran around and brawled with EY as the others continued to fight in and around the ring. Out of nowhere Rhino made his return and Gored the hell out of Chris Sabin. Deaner crawled over to get the pin, and VBD posed with their new member.
CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE.
Matt Sydal To Face Kenny Omega In AEW World Title Eliminator On 3/24 AEW Dynamite
New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned, Challenge Issued For WrestleMania 37
WWE Championship Match Announced For WrestleMania 37
“Legit” Leyla Hirsch Officially Signs With AEW
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
AEW DARK Video: Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs Proud & Powerful, Abadon, SCU, Powerhouse Hobbs & More
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
Trending
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Paul Heyman Believes Christian Ran Away From Roman Reigns
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
New Unified IMPACT World Champion Crowned At Sacrifice
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Bobby Lashley Reveals Who Came Up With The Name ‘Hurt Business’
-
WWE1 day ago
45,000 Fans Potentially Returning To Raymond James Stadium For WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Jake Roberts Reveals His Original AEW Contract Was Only For 10 Weeks
-
Wrestling News12 hours ago
Eric Bischoff On How His Opinion Of Jeff Hardy Has Changed
-
Impact2 days ago
Moose Comments On Unified World Title Loss, Plans To Take Time Off & “Think About The Future”
-
Results4 hours ago
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TWO CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES, WWE FASTLANE GO-HOME SHOW