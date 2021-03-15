ROH Wrestling TV Results: Tony Deppen vs Kenny King, Flamita vs Flip Gordon, Brody King Is Back

ROH Wrestling TV Results

Episode 495

Jay Lethal started the show with a fired up promo declaring that that The Foundation will leave Ring of Honor’s anniversary pay-per-view with all of the championships so that they can fulfill their vision of “purifying” every single division.

Pure Rules Match

Dak Draper def. Fred Yehi

Prior to the match, Yehi spoke about his recent losses and noted that your position in a company like ROH is determined by wins and losses. He said if you don’t win you don’t eat, and asked Draper if he was prepared to deal with a truly hungry opponent.

Yehi was able to hold his old early on while they were grappling back and forth, despite giving up considerable height. Draper showed impressive ability on the mat but realized he was potentially outmatched there and switched to a power game. Yehi nailed him with forearms and a knee strike, but Draper countered a tilt-a-whirl with a big powerslam. Yehi rallied with more forearms and tried to apply a Koji Clutch, but couldn’t quite lock it in. Draper resorted to a blatant closed fist, and the ref gave him his one and only warning. Two big boots, a nasty clothesline and the Magnum TKO got him the win.

After the match, Draper gave him one of those little participation medals and tried to shake his hand, but Yehi refused and stormed off without adhering to the Code of Honor.

Tony Deppen def. Kenny King

Dragon Lee and Amy Rose came down to ringside for this one, repping La Faccion Ingobernable. King hit a series of suplexes early on and rained down with elbow shots. Deppen caught him with a springboard knee, tried to fire up and ran into a backbreaker instead. King took things to the mat and slowed the pace heading into commercial.

King dropped his opponent with suplexes and talked trash coming back from break. Deppen countered a backdrop suplex and connected with at least a dozen hard slaps, then launched into a great offensive sequence. Dropkick. An apron leg sweep set up a springboard senton. Jumping knee strike. King rolled outside to take a breather, but got caught with a big Tornado DDT on the floor. King caught him with a knee coming back into the ring and delivered the Tiger Driver. 1… 2… King pulled his opponent’s shoulder up before the third count, not satisfied with that win after getting his ass kicked. He set up for the Royal Flush, but Deppen took advantage of his ego and rolled him up for a quick three-count.

After the match LFI swarmed the ring and absolutely destroyed Deppen. King hit the Royal Flush, and La Bestia del Ring delivered a cradle piledriver. Brody King made his return and tried to make the save, hitting a Black Hole Slam on Bestia, but fell to the numbers game as Rush joined in on the chaos. They choked King out with a t-shirt and laid him out on a table. Bestia finished the assault with a diving senton through the table.

Flamita def. Flip Gordon

They started with a back-and-forth exchange of some very hard chops across the chest. Gordon tried to powerslam Flamita into the barricade outside the ring, Flamita snuck out the back, but got rocked with a superkick anyways. After a brief commercial break, Flamita delivered the receipt with a superkick of his own, and followed with a moonsault off the top rope to the floor, taking them both out.

Flip caught his opponent with a neckbreaker in the ropes on the way back in the ring. Flamita talked trash in Spanish and Gordon gave it right back to him. They started slapping each other across the face over and over again. Counter-for-counter as both looked for suplexes. Flamita got the better of the exchange with a nasty DDT for two. He put Flip on the top turnbuckle looking for a superplex, they traded shots and Flip hit a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall.

Both men struggled to get to their feet. Flamita gave him a Frankensteiner into the bottom turnbuckle, but it wasn’t enough. Superkick. Frog Splash. Still not enough. Frustrated, he hit the ropes but ran right into a Slingblade. Flip set up for his finisher but Mark Briscoe hopped the barricade and hit him in the back with a steel chair! 1-2-3 for Flamita.

Flip went after Briscoe after the match but couldn’t catch up to him. He returned to the ring and put the boots to Flamita, ripping his mask off. Bandido and Rey Horus charged the ring and fought off Flip Gordon as the referee covered Flamita’s face with a towel.