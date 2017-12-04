Roman Reigns to Address Crowd Reactions on New Show, Locations Revealed for First 205 Live House Shows

As noted, WWE will be running 205 Live house shows in January, and below are the dates and locations for the first events, according to PWInsider.com:

Friday, January 19th at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Saturday, January 20th at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA

Sunday, January 21st at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY

Tickets for the events will go on sale this Friday.

Roman Reigns to Address Crowd Reactions on New Show

As noted, WWE Network will be debuting a new show immediately after Raw tonight called “Straight to the Source”, and below is an official announcement from WWE:

“NEW WWE NETWORK SHOW: WWE STRAIGHT TO THE SOURCE WITH COREY GRAVES AIRS TONIGHT

Immediately following tonight’s Monday Night Raw, a brand new WWE Network show – WWE Straight to the Source with Corey Graves, will air on WWE Network at 11:06 p.m. ET.

Want the answers to the most burning questions surrounding the “Big Dog”…like what’s the deal with the Shield Reunion? Or those crowd reactions? Is there any unfinished business with John Cena…or the Undertaker?!? Find out all that, and MORE tonight…when WWE’s Corey Graves goes Straight to the Source himself…Roman Reigns.”