As noted, WWE will be running 205 Live house shows in January and February of next year, and below are the dates and locations for the first events, according to WWE.com:

“The Cruiserweight division is ready to fly high and drop jaws as WWE 205 Live holds three special events in January. Don’t miss your chance to see Enzo Amore, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and all your favorite Superstars at 205 pounds and under in action three days in a row.

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center

Tickets for each event go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. EST.”

Roman Reigns to Address Crowd Reactions on New Show

As noted, WWE Network will be debuting a new show immediately after Raw tonight called “Straight to the Source”, and below is an official announcement from WWE:

“NEW WWE NETWORK SHOW: WWE STRAIGHT TO THE SOURCE WITH COREY GRAVES AIRS TONIGHT

Immediately following tonight’s Monday Night Raw, a brand new WWE Network show – WWE Straight to the Source with Corey Graves, will air on WWE Network at 11:06 p.m. ET.

Want the answers to the most burning questions surrounding the “Big Dog”…like what’s the deal with the Shield Reunion? Or those crowd reactions? Is there any unfinished business with John Cena…or the Undertaker?!? Find out all that, and MORE tonight…when WWE’s Corey Graves goes Straight to the Source himself…Roman Reigns.”